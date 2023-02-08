Editor's note: This story contains a description of the dogs' discovery that readers may find distressing.
Sarah Tuxbury hopes something positive can come out of a very sad situation.
Two of her dogs, Arvin and Rosa, ran away from her property in Peterborough on Jan. 24 after a fence collapsed under the weight of snowfall. The two shepherd mixes later got into what appeared to be an open water well some distance away and died.
Now, Tuxbury wants to get the word out about the importance of covering wells — as is generally required under state law — so that animals or people can’t fall in. She also encourages residents to check their property to see if they have an old well on their land.
“It definitely was an unexpected, tragic loss,” Tuxbury said Wednesday. “It was so sudden. It’s not like when you have a 13-year-old dog that’s in declining health and there’s time to say goodbye.”
Arvin was almost 3, and Rosa was 4. She rescued both of them as puppies from Southern states where there is an overpopulation of dogs.
Tuxbury’s significant other, Ryan Hutton, tracked the dogs’ footprints through the snow to a rock-lined hole in the ground the day after the pets went missing.
The body of one of the dogs was floating on the water.
“He tried so frantically to get out of the well, he had no claws left,” Tuxbury said.
Firefighters helped recover the dog's body. The second dog was later found at the bottom and also removed.
James Martin, a spokesman for the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, said wells are required to be covered while in use or filled if they are no longer in use.
The department has a fact sheet on decommissioning inactive wells that says:
“Shallow dug wells create a physical hazard simply because of their large diameter and the potential for animals or people to fall into them. Typically, the older fieldstone-lined wells are the most dangerous because many were finished flush to the ground surface and were covered with wooden covers, which are now decayed or non-existent.”
Martin said Peterborough police reported that the water-filled hole in which the dogs died is 6 feet in diameter and 4 feet deep. He said this may not fit the legal definition of a well as being deeper than it is wide.
Nevertheless, the property owner has told police it will be partially filled in to remove the hazard, Martin said.
Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Lauren Morrissey, of Dublin, is a volunteer with Granite State Dog Recovery, a Hooksett-based nonprofit that helps people find lost dogs. It maintains a website that includes a detailed action plan for finding pets that have escaped. Tuxbury reached out to her for help when the dogs went missing.
“Unfortunately accidents happen and there are many things that can prevent such accidents, but properly decommissioning old wells is an easy solution to prevent anything like this from happening in the future,” Morrissey said.
Morrissey also said fences need to be checked frequently.
“Wind or tree limbs or snow can always cause a break in the enclosure,” she said. “Snow can also cause electric fence collars to stop working, so please take caution during the wintertime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.