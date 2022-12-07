CHESTERFIELD — Clai Lasher-Sommers of Westmoreland is the Chesterfield Public Library's new director, and said her top priority is to make it into a community center where residents young and old can congregate and share an affinity for books.
Lasher-Sommers started in her position Nov. 1, and said that since then, she's been hard at work weeding through the library's collection of literature to make room for new additions.
"I'm trying to make sure it's inclusive and that we have books that the patrons want," she said. Lasher-Sommers said she judges whether to hold onto books based on a variety of criteria to keep a fresh stock. "You look at the year a book was brought to the library, you look at the last time it was taken out, and you look at what kind of shape they're in and how many books you have of the same author."
Lasher-Sommers, who obtained her master's degree in library science from the University at Buffalo in New York, said managing a library's collection requires balance.
"There's a saying in library science that if you're willing to buy books, you have to be willing to weed books," she said.
From 1999 to 2011, she said, she was the director of the North Chatham Free Library in Columbia County, N.Y. She added that she worked in the Keene State College library in 2012 while pursuing a bachelor's degree in English literature.
Cathryn Harvey, chairwoman of the library's board of trustees, said in an email Monday that the board found Lasher-Sommers' experience to be adequate and voted unanimously to hire her in October.
Lasher-Sommers said she plans to take online classes with the American Library Association on marketing and social media to help draw more people to the library. She mentioned that the library already has a TikTok account, and she's working on starting an Instagram page.
She said the library has plans for ongoing programs beginning in January that include arts and crafts for children, an international cooking group and a quilting guild.
Lasher-Sommers said a love of books came easily to her in her youth, and they were often right at her fingertips, while she lived with her grandparents for a time in Williamstown, Mass. She mentioned that her grandfather was on the board of trustees for the town library, and she would frequently accompany him to his meetings where she could dive into a stack of books.
"I've always been drawn to libraries and their accessibility of, no matter where you are, you can go into a library and find out what you need to know," she said. "They've always been a part of my life."
Starting in 2013, she operated a community-supported agriculture (CSA) farm for about five years on 28 acres off Spofford Road in Westmoreland, and she learned almost everything she needed to know from reading books on farming and speaking with other farmers.
A survivor of gun violence, she has also advocated for gun control, and helping those who have suffered from the use of firearms in domestic-violence cases. And in the '80s, she became the director of the Greene County Battered Woman’s Project in New York.
Lasher-Sommers drew parallels from her advocacy work to her role as a librarian, and said no matter what she's doing, her goal is to serve her community. "So I'm taking my different life experiences with organizing and partnering and I'm bringing them to this library."
Her appointment to library director comes months after the board of trustees decided not to renew the previous director's one-year contract in August. That decision led to a heated meeting in September where several of the nearly 30 Chesterfield residents in attendance demanded to know why the library was without a director.
Former director Kathleen Packard alleged to The Sentinel at the time that she was "wrongfully terminated."
Harvey cited "an ongoing legal process" at the Sept. 20 meeting in saying the board could not publicly discuss the matter.
But despite the situation that preceded her, Lasher-Sommers, who signed a one-year contract for her full-time position, said she had no second thoughts in becoming library director.
"I think that no matter what has happened in any business or nonprofit there may or may not have been problems," she said. "There may be problems you see or problems you don’t see. I am a different person. I tend not to think about the past because this is my role now, this is my job. "
