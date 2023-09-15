A popular baked goods stand in Keene that drew customers day and night — and even passing firefighters, according to one of its owners — closed this past week after the city came knocking.
Beech Street neighbors Rebecca Carey and Joan Hurley had been developing the idea of having a baked goods and dessert cart in front of their homes since last summer, and made it a reality this August when Carey discovered a wheeled cart stand for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
That materialized into the punny-named “Baked on Beech,” which both women had been running jointly for the past month and a half at 220 Roxbury St., until a Keene food inspector visited their business.
Now, Carey said they’re eyeing other options like the Keene and Winchester farmers markets to sell their goods.
“I am a registered dietitian — that’s what I do full-time — so I’ve always been in that food service field, went to school for cooking and food science and everything,” Carey said. “This was a fun thing for me to do at home that I can include my kids in.”
Hurley also enjoyed baking as a hobby and had a career based largelyin the restaurant industry. So when Carey shared her Facebook find, Hurley wanted a piece of the pie, too.
“I had my own baking situation, ‘Cookies by Joan,’ where I was making decorated sugar cookies for peoples’ birthdays and weddings,” Hurley said. “Then this opportunity came on where I could make [un]decorated cookies, chocolate chip cookies and all the fun homestyle stuff we like to make.”
The two came up with the concept in part because they found themselves running into situations where they had baked goods in excess in their personal lives and could not give away all the cookies they made to friends and family.
“I think the first thing I ever cooked as a kid was a chocolate chip cookie, so I’ve been waiting for a stand to open up for me to provide cookies for a long time,” Hurley said.
The duo set up the cart for its first day on Aug. 5, and ran an “honor system,” where people could leave cash or use mobile payment and choose from a daily rotating dessert and pastry selection of items like carrot cake whoopie pies, cake pops and “pumpkindoodles” — pumpkin muffins rolled in cinnamon sugar.
They installed a security camera on the cart to deter anyone from stealing their sweets, but only had one instance of someone taking cookies without paying, of which posted a recording to social media. And as they saw more interest, they left a light on in the stand into the night for people to visit and buy a treat after sunset.
The baking partners were considering the idea of building a website and listing ingredients for each of their creations in their last few weeks of operation, with a printed QR code to the site on items’ wrapping, Carey said.
“That way, you can see exactly what is in every recipe rather than it being an additional waste of more product, more ink and more paper,” she said. “Then, we’d have to raise the prices on items for something simple like that.”
On Wednesday, a city inspector, whom Carey and Hurley also consider a friend, visited Baked on Beech and asked them to end sales.
“I didn’t even think to ... check with the city,” Carey said, noting she was observing state laws on having a food-based cottage industry business and had used resources from the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship on how to get started.
Carey also had a five-year ServSafe food safety certification she received when she took a course as a manager of the Head Start program at Keene nonprofit Southwestern Community Services, a free preschool program for families who are income insecure. She said she’s in the process of renewing her certification.
Though the stand seemed to enjoy appreciation from community members, Carey and Hurley were told the city had received complaints, which Keene Community Development Director Jesse Rounds confirmed by phone Friday.
Carey said one complaint questioned whether any of the items for sale should be refrigerated, which she disputes by saying none of them required refrigeration. She also noted a wine cooler that she and Hurley added as a safeguard to help chill items so ingredients wouldn’t melt. Another, she said, referenced the lack of ingredients shown on the items.
Rounds didn’t have the complaints about Baked on Beech on hand, but he said one of the core issues was that the stand had not gone through a food licensing process with the city.
“Many other parts of the state just use the state code, and their cottage license is a lower bar,” Rounds said. “We work with the interested vendor and go look at their kitchen, make sure that their process is safe, and that’s an annual inspection. ... I don’t doubt they were doing everything they needed to do, it’s just we want to inspect the places that provide food to the public.”
The other issue was that they were selling food from a residential property, which he said is in violation of the city’s home occupation rules.
“That’s just commercial versus residential property, trying to level the playing field with businesses that go through the process of getting a brick-and-mortar location and getting a commercial kitchen,” Rounds said.
Instances like bake sales and children’s lemonade stands are exempt from this since they’re up for a day or short-term, as are people selling produce and products like farm-fresh eggs because those aren’t prepared foods. But in the case of Carey and Hurley’s stand, it looked to be an indefinite operation serving baked goods regularly, Rounds noted.
He said while there’s no threshold for the number of complaints the department receives before it looks into a food concern, it also doesn’t actively seek out instances of noncompliance, instead relying on the complaints to inform staff.
But, he said officials encourage Carey and Hurley to contact the city’s community development office to find a solution on how to keep their stand going in another, licensed format. That may cost them an additional expense, but Rounds said licensing fees are “pretty minimal” and that the city isn’t profiting from them, solely using them for administrative costs of inspection.
“We would love to continue this if we can in some form,” Carey said, highlighting interest in giving proceeds to community nonprofits. “We’re not doing this as a business model; we’re not trying to make money off of this.”
The two neighborhood moms say they understand the situation and want to keep their idea of baking together going.
“This isn’t going to stop us from baking things; it’s just that we need to find a place or a way to do it right,” Hurley said. “We obviously have created something here people are paying attention to, and we do bake really good stuff.”
