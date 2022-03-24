After Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District voters rejected a $27.5 million proposed budget at the polls earlier this month, administrators are working to determine how to make cuts that will minimally impact students.
Previously, Superintendent Reuben Duncan told The Sentinel that under the default budget, the district would have to eliminate the equivalent of six or seven positions, which could be a combination of teachers and administrators or programming.
But now that the default budget is going into effect, the district is trying to avoid reductions to programming, Duncan said in an email to The Sentinel on Friday. The budget is roughly 75 percent staffing costs, with the average salary and benefits package for teachers totaling about $80,000, meaning staffing cuts may be necessary under the default budget, he said.
Duncan said he hopes to have plan in place by early or mid-April to ensure the district is prepared for the start of the new fiscal year, which starts July 1. The school board needs to approve of any planned cuts.
All together, the district needs to take into account an $800,00 to $900,000 shortfall, Duncan said at Monday’s school board meeting, according to a video recording.
The default budget is $541,739 less than the proposed budget. Additionally, the district needs to take into account the shortfall associated with increasing costs of electricity, propane, gasoline, biomass, and trash — a sum of $251,466. The shortfall for those costs would have been $124,268 under the district’s budget proposal, Duncan said in his email.
The district’s food service provider, Fresh Picks Cafe, also increased costs by $90,0000, most of which will go toward increasing the company’s salary budget by about 20 percent, Duncan said. That leaves the district with a $65,000 shortfall in that budget category.
Duncan recommended that the school board’s finance committee work with building and district administrators to determine where those reductions would be made without making large-scale personnel cuts.
He added that he believes it’s important to consider how the last two years of the pandemic have impacted the social-emotional and academic needs of students.
Even if the proposed budget had been approved, the next year would still have been fiscally challenging, Duncan said, as inflation is driving up the costs of mandatory expenses such as special education and energy. At a Dec. 13 meeting, the school board voted to reduce the proposed budget by $400,000, according to meeting minutes. At that time, the board didn’t cut the staffing at the elementary level due to the social-emotional needs of students, but this time around, those cuts are a possibility.
“Our class sizes right now are, if you were to look at them on paper, very good for elementary schools,” Duncan said at Monday’s meeting. “So we do have the ability to reduce in those areas should that be something we decide we have to do and be able to stay within ... [the board’s] policy on class size.”
If those reductions are deemed necessary, the district will need to study what structures and educational models will work best to make sure students and educators have adequate support, Duncan said.
If staff positions are cut, Duncan said he hopes to find ways to keep those individuals employed in the district in some capacity. This could mean shifting educators into positions that will be vacant due to retirements, he said.
At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a proposal to change the schedules at Conant High School and Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School, which would allow the building to make the equivalent of four full-time employee cuts, while only letting go of one staff member.
Principal David Dustin, Assistant Principals Hether Shulman and Rachael Summe-Leonard and Director of Guidance Kim Baker outlined the proposal that would change the current seven-period schedules a the middle and high school to an eight-period schedule at the middle school and a block schedule at the high school.
At the high school, students would have four 88-minute blocks each day, and Dustin said he met with staff and student council to discuss the change. Students would enroll in four classes each semester. For certain courses, those blocks could be broken down into “skinnies,” which are 45-minute long classes. Some courses could run for half a semester, and others for a semester and a half.
“This scheduling model that we’re proposing is something we may have discussed and done down the road because there are a lot of benefits ...” Dustin said. “I think the budget situation now sped up the conversation a lot faster than it probably would have been.”
By increasing the number of class sections each teacher instructs, the impact of reducing a department by one staff member are less severe, school officials explained.
A few board members expressed concern over the longer periods and keeping students engaged for the full time, but school officials said they’re planning to facilitate professional development ahead of next school year to ensure staff are prepared to teach the longer periods.
The board’s approval of the scheduling change includes the reduction of the equivalent of four full-time positions. Those reductions include losing one math instructor, though that individual will be moved to fill a vacancy left by a STEM teacher’s retirement; moving one high school social studies teacher to fill a vacancy at the middle school left by a retirement; and reducing the English class load for an English teacher, but adding a few social studies classes for that teacher.
Additionally, a STEM position that was planned to be filled will instead be eliminated, and the Conant High School physical education teacher will split classes between high-schoolers and half to middle-schoolers, and one P.E. position is set to be eliminated.