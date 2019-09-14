Consistency, thy name is New England.
Actually, that’s pretty much a fallacy when it comes to the weather, as we are generally in the path of converging storm systems. They come frequently from the west and from the south, sometimes merging into potent rain- or snow-makers. Air circulates rapidly around New England, so changeable skies and fluctuating temperatures are the norm. Rarely do we have long stretches of weather akin to the western states, where they may go for days without seeing a cloud, and months without rain.
But this coming week may be different. After a cloudy day Saturday with the chance of a shower or thundershower, a long stretch of precipitation-free weather is likely. If you’re looking to sneak in a few early fall days on the coast or in the mountains, this may be your week to cut out. Even Saturday won’t be a washout, as any rain that falls should be on the lighter side, and it doesn’t figure to be off and on rather than steady.
Starting Sunday, the good stuff moves in. Mostly sunny skies and highs around 70 are forecast every day through Wednesday. Lows will be in the high 40s, cool for sleeping yet warm enough to keep the furnace at bay. By Thursday, daytime highs may warm into the high 70s, and that trend could continue into next weekend. Just right for a few crowd-free days hanging out in Maine or on Cape Cod, warm enough for barefoot walks on the beach.
Of course, this being New England, there is a “but.” It comes from the tropics, where an assembly line of disturbed weather stretches from the Caribbean to the coast of Africa. It’s possible one of the systems could swing up the coast by late this coming week, though it’s much too early to tell, according to the National Weather Service.
Right now most eyes are on a mass of thunderstorms headed toward the Bahamas that developed into a tropical depression Friday evening, and could strengthen into Tropical Storm Humberto Saturday. The good news is that the depression formed farther north than anticipated, and that may spare the Bahamas a direct hit.
Still, the Dorian-battered islands will likely see heavy rain and gusty winds Saturday, while the east coast of Florida is on standby for rain and wind this weekend. In its 5 p.m. update Friday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm’s center should stay off the Florida coast, head north past Jacksonville, then get shoved east back out into the Atlantic without making landfall. The system had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as of Friday evening, but was expected to reach 45 mph Saturday and possibly 60 mph by Sunday.
Meanwhile, the hurricane center is monitoring several disturbances over the central Atlantic Ocean, and says conditions favor development for at least one of them as it approaches the Caribbean next week.