Another round of Monadnock Region communities and school districts are holding traditional town meetings and SB2-style voting sessions this Tuesday after they postponed from their initial dates nearly two weeks ago when a nor'easter blanketed the area in snow.
Some elections already set for that day proceeded, and a host of towns held their meetings as scheduled March 18. Others, like Fitzwilliam and varying town school districts, have held elections and meetings intermittently between the snowstorm and this Tuesday. The only community to press on with town meeting March 14 was Roxbury, whose officials said they preferred to keep the meeting and elections on a single evening.
Residents in the ConVal Regional, Fall Mountain Regional, Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative and Winchester school districts will vote at the same time and location as town elections, though Keene residents will only vote in school district elections. Peterborough residents will vote in the ConVal School District election, but town meeting will be held in May.
Four towns have traditional meetings slated for Tuesday: Acworth, Harrisville, Langdon and Marlborough, which is also holding its school district meeting directly before the town business meeting.
Of those, voters in three of the towns will be weighing in on whether to raise funds for vehicles for town offices. Langdon residents will consider $75,000 for a police cruiser; Harrisville voters are being asked to approve $245,000 for a dump truck with plow equipment; and in Marlborough, an article of $550,000 for a fire truck is on the warrant.
Meanwhile in Acworth, residents will consider $750,000 to repair the town's roads damaged during flash floods in July 2021 that saw the Monadnock Region receive between 5-8 inches of rainfall one weekend and an additional 3-5 inches about two weeks later. The meeting will not include a proposed reclassification of 11 roads from class V to class VI, which received criticism from residents in January.
Other towns and school districts are following the Senate Bill 2 system, wherein residents vote on all articles at the polls. The four towns using the model are Alstead, Charlestown, Rindge and Winchester. ConVal, Fall Mountain, Jaffrey-Rindge and Keene school districts are also using the model.
Many budgets up for consideration from voters Tuesday are up from last year, but topping them all is Winchester's warrant, where residents will either vote to approve or reject a $4,404,127 budget, up 13.7 percent, or $533,138 from the current year.
Winchester Selectboard Chair Lindseigh Picard said the significant increase is divided between rising costs of several line items in the proposed budget, including $100,000 for utilities and $70,000 for the five-year lease-to-purchase agreement of an ambulance residents voted for last year.
“Overall, our goal with this budget was to try and balance some needs of the community and the rising costs of living,” said Picard in a text to The Sentinel in early February.
About 33 miles to the north, Langdon is proposing the greatest decreased budget for Tuesday: $731,326, down 5.1 percent, or $39,515 from the $770,481 budget voters approved last year. Selectman Devin Gallagher said that was due to federal funds used last year to purchase salt, sand and gravel for fiscal year 2023.
Several school warrants include articles proposing additional money for buildings, with ConVal School District asking voters to approve $500,000 and $250,000 in two separate articles for its building capital reserve fund. Voters in the Jaffrey-Rindge district will consider $400,000 for building maintenance. Fall Mountain is asking Acworth voters to use capital reserve funds to repaint and stain the exterior of Acworth Center School and Langdon voters to use funds to install a new leach field at Sarah Porter School.
Fall Mountain's SB2 session will also feature a petition article asking voters if the school board should study Walpole's departure from the school district with the purpose of giving town residents more control over Walpole's elementary school budgets. Neither the school board nor Fall Mountain's budget committee recommends the article.
Some of the districts are asking voters to approve new collective bargaining agreements with salary and benefit increases. Voters in the Keene School District will consider approval of a four-year agreement the Keene School Board negotiated with the Keene Education Association and a three-year contract with the Association of Keene Tutors. In the Fall Mountain district, voters are being asked whether they want to approve a three-year agreement with the Fall Mountain Educational Teacher Association.
Winchester School District voters will consider a two-year agreement with the Winchester Teachers' Association. And in Jaffrey-Rindge, an article for a three-year agreement with the Jaffrey-Rindge Support Staff Association is up for a vote along with an extension of the contract to the 2025-26 school year.
