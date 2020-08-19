NELSON — Nelson’s annual town meeting will be held in person Saturday, after the town pushed it back twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moderator Lew Derby said the meeting, starting at 10 a.m., will be held outdoors under a tent on the town common to help promote proper social distancing.
Face masks are encouraged but not required, he noted.
Nelson had planned to hold its meeting in July, after postponing it from the original date in mid-March and then from a new date in May.
But with the public-health crisis still ongoing, the town decided to go back to the drawing board and possibly forego the traditional meeting altogether.
At its June 12 meeting, the selectboard drafted a resolution saying it would prefer to skip this year’s town meeting and use the budget voters passed in 2019.
The next month, the secretary of state’s office informed the town of its options for an alternative town meeting in accordance with a new law passed during the pandemic, according to Orville “Bud” Fitch, elections legal counsel for the office.
Under the law, House Bill 1129, Nelson could hold one of the following: an in-person meeting, a socially distanced meeting combined with an online discussion element, or drive-thru secret-ballot voting.
Ultimately, Derby said the town decided to just hold an in-person meeting.
Although the majority of area towns and school districts held their meetings in March before the pandemic picked up steam in New Hampshire, those that didn’t got creative. Chesterfield and its school district held drive-thru voting, Peterborough converted its standard hybrid meeting format to secret ballot, and Jaffrey residents considered their warrant in a traditional-style meeting in a church parking lot. Attendees sat in their vehicles instead of on chairs.