When retired FBI agent Colton Seale enters The Sentinel’s offices, he mentions he didn’t mind driving to Keene because he needed to pick up a new iPhone. It’s a seemingly insignificant comment, but an hour into the conversation — covering his time investigating kidnappings in Alaska, questioning suspected terrorists in Pakistan and researching interrogation methods in the U.S. — he tells the story.
“Today, I had to go to the iPhone store … I thought that process would take like an hour, like every other time, and it took like 15 minutes,” Seale said. He then went to Walmart to buy a phone charger, and, upon leaving, found someone with a head injury in the parking lot.
Is the story true? How can one tell if he’s lying? These are the questions Seale specialized in during his 21-year career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where he found himself interviewing witnesses, suspects and informants. The notions of truth, lies and effective communication have tied his career together and opened the door for his post-FBI path.
Alaska investigations
Seale, 57, was born in Colorado and moved to Peterborough after retiring from the FBI in 2020. He graduated from the University of California Davis and went to the University of Chicago for a public policy masters. He was pursuing a Ph.D. in sociology at UChicago when he got a consulting position with Science Applications International Corp., a technology company.
“Most people in the Bureau or whatever … kind of grow up dreaming of doing that [job], and it literally never crossed my mind,” Seale said. “People kept telling me, ‘You’d be a great FBI agent.’ And I’m like, ‘I have a ponytail and earrings. What about me is a great FBI agent?’ ”
He interacted with other agents through the course of his work, who convinced him to apply. He was accepted in December 1998 and began training in Quantico, Va., in January 1999. He was then assigned to the Anchorage Field Office, where he worked for the next decade.
The Alaskan outpost had 19 agents at the time, Seale said, making it the smallest office in terms of staffing but the largest in terms of covered territory. That enabled him to investigate everything from kidnappings to white-collar crime.
“What I found I really loved was just talking to other people, and you get to do that every day. And when you’re as busy as we were, you know, I’d do like eight interviews a day,” Seale said.
One of his very first cases — a kidnapped child — made him see the communication challenges investigators face. The mother suspected the girl’s father, so Colton drove to meet with her. As he spoke to her, he recalled, the woman was reluctant to open up.
“I found it interesting that there was resistance. Like, ‘Your daughter is being kidnapped by a man you do not like, and yet you’re not being totally open with me,’ ” he said. “And [I] realized just by luck in the conversation … that she wasn’t comfortable talking about it.”
This discomfort was partly due to his FBI training, which taught him to “be in control of the interview,” he said, adding that it usually translated to investigators trying to control the person.
“I realized quickly that how the Bureau had trained us to interact with people … in the best case, just didn’t work, and in the worst case, it backfired, and it shut people down rather than open them up,” he said. “That [case] was a really interesting introduction to just that people that you think should be completely forthcoming … Everybody has something they don’t want to talk about.”
Counterterrorism abroad
In January 2009, then-President Barack Obama signed Executive Order 13491-Ensuring Lawful Interrogations, which banned the use of “enhanced interrogation techniques,” including waterboarding, by any government agency. The High-Value Detainee Interrogation Group (HIG) was created that same year with instructions to research interrogation methods that obeyed the law.
Seale didn’t know it at the time, but he would become heavily involved with the HIG a few years later. In 2009, though, he applied to be on the FBI’s Counterterrorism Fly Team. It was initially designed to respond to major terrorist incidents that involved U.S. interests, Seale said, but shifted to a more proactive approach.
“We would be deployed either solo or in a pair … with the purpose of making those connections with the local FBI equivalent, local police, local intelligence services, whoever — so that when something did happen, we were friends with them,” he said.
The job took him to about 20 different countries, and in 2011, he was stationed in Pakistan. At that office, he interviewed terrorists to try to get information from them, especially as to the location of Osama bin Laden.
On May 2, 2011, U.S. Navy SEALs assassinated bin Laden at his compound in Abbottabad. Soon after, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad negotiated with the Pakistani government to send a team to document bin Laden’s compound and collect evidence.
“I’m the only FBI agent who got to go into bin Laden’s compound,” Seale said, adding he led that team. Inside, he said he collected everything he could find that might provide intelligence for the U.S.
“Nothing left the compound … all the trash, everything — they would burn,” Seale said. “If you started digging down, there were all kinds of CDs, all kinds of stuff that would be of extreme use intelligence-wise.”
Seale left the Counterterrorism Fly Team in 2014 to work with the HIG, analyzing research conducted on interrogation methods and training interrogators on it.
“They knew that I had been doing a lot of these interviews around the world, that I was really interested in the research,” he said. “So [I] went over there and started working with the researchers.”
He started training teams, teaching 34 people. Seale thought it would be a one-off class and that he would return to conducting his own interrogations. Instead, word spread. He trained 500 people the second year and consistently trained 1,000 people annually the following years. His research and training also expanded to techniques for interviewing victims and witnesses, and understanding how to make subjects feel comfortable opening up.
In April 2020, he moved with his wife, Wendy Neely, from Virginia to Peterborough.
“We’d been driving around up here,” Seale said, adding he’d been interested in brewing beer so the two were visiting nano-breweries. “Post and Beam in Peterborough had just opened that week. I was like, ‘Oh, this is the coolest town ever. This is a great brewery and then there’s cool restaurants.’ “
He retired in June 2020 and started his own teaching program, Pyxis Academy, which trains investigators from a variety of agencies. That fall, he joined the staff of New England College in Henniker to teach courses in its Criminal Justice Program.
Professor Frank Jones, who also teaches in the Criminal Justice Program, said Seale’s background and knowledge are very impressive.
“The moment I saw his professional résumé, I knew this was a guy we had to get on our team,” Jones said. “He is an amazing individual.”
Jones added that Seale is community-oriented, and the two are now close friends, but Seale’s intelligence is especially unrivaled. “In a non-verbal, 10-minute assessment of you … he’d probably be able to tell you who you are and what you’re about,” Jones added.
Which brings back the opening story about Seale’s trip to Walmart. Is it true? Did a man fall in the parking lot? How can someone tell?
In the past, investigators were taught to look for physical signs of lying, but Seale said those methods were not backed up by research. Instead, “truthful stories contain certain elements that lies tend not to, so we’ve just been looking at it wrong,” he said.
One of those elements is the complications that emerge in life — such as the person injured in the Walmart parking lot. Which is in fact true, verified with Mutual Aid.
“When we tell true stories, [complications] work their way into it, because they’re just part of what happened, right? And sometimes they’re funny,” Seale said. “Complications are hard to invent.”
These details emerge through retellings of a true story, Seale explained, while fake details tend to vanish in the retelling of fiction. Because people are so focused on hiding a specific fact, Seale said, they tend to either ignore adding such details or remove those elements from the story in subsequent tellings.
“You go through your day, and it’s full of complications like that,” he said, pointing to the injured man. “Nothing’s ever just smooth.”
