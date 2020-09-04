The New Hampshire AFL-CIO has endorsed Cinde Warmington of Concord in the race for N.H. Executive Council’s second district.
“Cinde has outlined an approach to the Executive Council that will make her an effective advocate for New Hampshire’s tax paying citizens,” Glenn Brackett, president of the NH AFL-CIO, said in a news release announcing the endorsement. “Her career has been spent understanding workers’ benefits and that background will be an invaluable asset when reviewing the contracts that come before the Executive Council.”
Warmington, an attorney, is one of six Democrats running for the District 2 seat, which includes Keene and several other Monadnock Region towns and is currently represented by Andru Volinsky, a Concord Democrat running for governor.
The others are Leah Plunkett of Concord, John D. Shea of Nelson, Emmett Soldati of Somersworth, John Surdukowski of Concord and Craig Thompson of Harrisville.
The state primary is Tuesday, ahead of the general election Nov. 3.