The New Hampshire AFL-CIO has endorsed U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster for re-election and N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes for governor, along with many other candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot.
N.H. AFL-CIO President Glenn Brackett called Kuster, a Hopkinton Democrat, “the real deal,” according to a news release.
“She stands with us, she walks with us and I consider her a friend,” Brackett said. “I’m proud that my fellow leaders of the New Hampshire AFL-CIO agree that she’s earned our support and we’re proud to endorse her this year.”
As for Feltes, Brackett called him “a true leader for labor” in the Granite State.
“He pushed prevailing wage, responsible contractor legislation, cuts in prescription drug costs, and worker misclassification and wage theft protections,” Brackett said, according to an N.H. AFL-CIO news release. “Everything Dan has done in the Senate has been to the benefit of working families in this state.”
Kuster is running for her fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives against a challenge from Nashua Republican Steven Negron and Nashua Libertarian Andrew Olding. Kuster serves New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes all of the Monadnock Region.
Feltes, D-Concord, is hoping to unseat Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican now serving his second term. Also on the ballot is Manchester Libertarian Darryl W. Perry.
The N.H. AFL-CIO is the state’s biggest labor federation and represents affiliated local unions, according to its website.
Other candidates it has endorsed include:
Jenn Alford-Teaster, N.H. Senate District 8. Alford-Teaster, a Democrat from Bradford, is challenging incumbent N.H. Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, in this district, which includes the local communities of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard.
N.H. Reps. Michael D. Abbott, D-Hinsdale; Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland; Cathryn A. Harvey, D-Chesterfield; and Lucy McVitty Weber, D-Walpole, Cheshire County House District 1. All four of these candidates are running for re-election to the four seats in this district, which covers their four towns. Also on the ballot are Republicans Whitney R. Aldrich of Walpole, Peter Benik of Walpole, Kate Day of Chesterfield and Richard Merkt of Westmoreland.
N.H. Rep. John E. Mann, D-Alstead, Cheshire County House District 2. Mann is running for re-election in this district, which covers Alstead, Marlow and Surry. Also on the ballot is Republican Richard Nalevanko, also of Alstead.
N.H. Rep. Daniel Adams Eaton, D-Stoddard, Cheshire County House District 3. Eaton is running for re-election in this district, which covers Gilsum, Nelson, Stoddard and Sullivan. Also on the ballot is Republican Robert D’Arcy of Nelson.
Lawrence Welkowitz. Welkowitz, a Keene Democrat, is running unopposed for the single seat in Cheshire County House District 4, which covers Keene’s Ward 1. The district was represented by Rep. David Morrill, a Democrat, until he had to resign his seat several months ago when he moved to another part of Keene.
N.H. Rep. John Bordenet, D-Keene, Cheshire County House District 5. Bordenet is running for re-election in this district, which covers Keene’s Ward 2. Also on the ballot is Republican Marilyn L. Huston.
N.H. Reps. Richard Ames and Douglas Ley, both D-Jaffrey. Ames and Ley, the House majority leader, are running for re-election to the two seats in Cheshire County House District 9, which covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury. Also on the ballot are Dublin Republicans Rita Mattson and Leo Plante.
Lucius Parshall, Cheshire County House District 10. Parshall, a Marlborough Democrat, is running for the single seat in this district, which covers Marlborough and Troy. Also on the ballot is Republican Dick Thackston of Troy. The seat is currently held by Rep. Sandy Swinburne, D-Marlborough, who is not running for re-election.
Patricia A. Martin, Cheshire County House District 11. Martin, a Rindge Democrat, is running for one of two seats in this district, which covers Fitzwilliam and Rindge. Also on the ballot are fellow Rindge Democrat Gene Andersen, incumbent Rep. John B. Hunt, R-Rindge, and Jim Qualey, also a Rindge Republican. Along with Hunt, the district is currently represented by N.H. Rep. John E. O’Day, R-Rindge, who did not file for re-election.
N.H. Rep. Barry Faulkner, Cheshire County House District 12. Faulkner, D-Swanzey, is running for re-election to one of two seats in this district, which covers Richmond and Swanzey. Also on the ballot is incumbent N.H. Rep. Jennie Gomarlo, also D-Swanzey, and Swanzey Republicans Sly Karasinski and Stephen K. Malone.
N.H. Rep. Bruce L. Tatro, Cheshire County House District 15. Tatro, D-Swanzey, is running for re-election in this district, which covers Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester. Also on the ballot is Jennifer Rhodes, a Winchester Republican.
N.H. Rep. Joe Schapiro, D-Keene, Cheshire County House District 16. Schapiro is running for re-election to one of two seats in this district, which covers all five of Keene’s wards. Also on the ballot are Democrat Amanda Elizabeth Toll and Republicans Matt Roach and Jerry L. Sickels. N.H. Rep. William A. Pearson, D-Keene, ran for re-election but was defeated in the primary last month.
N.H. Rep. Marjorie Porter, D-Hillsboro, Hillsborough County House District 1. Porter is running for re-election to one of the two seats in this district, which includes the local community of Antrim. Also on the ballot is Susanne F. White, also a Hillsboro Democrat, and incumbent Rep. Jim Fedolfi, R-Hillsboro, and John J. Valera, a Windsor Republican.
N.H. Rep. Peter R. Leishman, D-Peterborough, Hillsborough County House District 24. Leishman is running for re-election to one of two seats in this district, which covers Peterborough. Also on the ballot are incumbent Rep. Ivy Vann, a Democrat, and Republicans Christopher Maidment and David E. Pilcher.
N.H. Rep. Jim Bosman, D-Francestown, Hillsborough County House District 38. Bosman is seeking re-election to one of two seats in this district, which includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock. Also on the ballot are Stephanie Hyland, also a Democrat from Francestown, and Republicans Riche Colcombe of Hillsboro and Jim Creighton of Antrim. In addition to Bosman, the district is represented by N.H. Rep. Chris Balch, D-Wilton, who did not file for re-election.
Claudia Istel, Sullivan County House District 7. Istel, a Democrat from Acworth, is running for the single seat in this district, which includes the local communities of Acworth and Langdon. Incumbent N.H. Rep. Judy Aron, R-Acworth, is also on the ballot.