A bill to spur construction of affordable housing by improving procedures at local land-use boards has risen from the legislative ashes as part of a so-called “Christmas-tree bill.”
The moniker is given to legislation that has multiple subjects, as is the case with House Bill 1661, which the N.H. Senate approved, 23-0, on Friday. The measure will now be considered by the House.
A different piece of legislation, Senate Bill 400, originally contained the language to make cities and towns friendlier to residential development. But that measure was tabled, or removed from consideration, in the House last Thursday, 170-159, after a committee tacked on an unrelated amendment that would allow voters to enact school-district budget caps.
Sens. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, and Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, then copied most of the housing language from the tabled bill and pasted it to HB 1661.
Gov. Chris Sununu touted SB 400 in his annual State of the State address in February, saying it would provide regulatory incentives to build more workforce housing.
Among other things, cities and towns would be required to streamline their processes for considering housing proposals and issue detailed factual findings to explain actions on development proposals. The legislation also calls for courts to expedite scheduling of appeals of such actions.
Other amendments added to HB 1661 would appropriate $9.35 million for design, engineering and site work on a new legislative parking garage, limit bail opportunities for certain serious crimes, provide extraordinary-need grants for schools and create a special fund for the administration of opioid treatment programs.
The bill also includes its original subject, which would require regional career technical education centers and school districts to enter into agreements on scheduling, access, transportation and credits.
During the Friday Senate session, Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, quipped about the multiple subjects by making a Christmas-tree reference in a question to Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem.
“Mr. President, can we add tinsel and balls to this bill?” Giuda asked.
Of all the amendments, the one involving housing has a particularly high profile.
Republican and Democratic leaders in the Legislature as well as the business community have identified a lack of workforce housing as a hurdle for economic growth in New Hampshire. Company leaders say it’s hard to expand when they can’t find places for new workers to live.
Sununu has announced a $100 million “InvestNH” program to expand affordable housing.
Federal pandemic relief money will be used to invest $60 million in grants for multifamily housing projects and $30 million for municipalities that approve permits for these buildings within six months of application.
Another $5 million would be used for grants to demolish vacant and dilapidated buildings, and $5 million would be given to cities and towns to update planning and zoning regulations to boost development.