A Vermont man accused of two recent robberies is being held without bail, having been arraigned Thursday on charges alleging he robbed and “pistol whipped” a 16-year-old in Winchester.
John J. “Johnny” Green, 18, of Guilford, Vt., is charged with robbery and second-degree assault in that case.
An affidavit written by Winchester Detective Michael W. Carrier says the 16-year-old reported the alleged robbery the night of Nov. 3. The teenager told police a mutual friend had introduced him to Green over social media, after which he asked Green to sell him marijuana.
The 16-year-old said Green came over to his garage, pointed a handgun at him and told him he was being robbed, according to Carrier’s affidavit. After taking $100 in cash, the teen said Green ordered him to take him up to his room and then struck him in the neck with the barrel of his gun, leaving him with abrasions, Carrier wrote. Green stole about $1,000 in shoes and clothing, according to Carrier.
Brattleboro police arrested Green less than a week later in connection with a separate incident. In a Nov. 10 news release, the Brattleboro Police Department said Green and Drake A. Smith, 18, of Brattleboro, had held up a 42-year-old man at gunpoint on Elliot Street the night before. They were charged with assault and robbery and recklessly endangering another person.
Winchester police obtained an arrest warrant for Green on Nov. 12. He was arrested after his arraignment that day on the Brattleboro charges, according to a news release from Carrier. He waived extradition and was transferred to the Cheshire County jail Nov. 13.