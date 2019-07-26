Otter Brook Lake Beach in Keene and the beach at Surry Mountain Lake have been cleared for swimming after the removal of beach advisories.
The advisories were issued earlier this week after water samples collected Tuesday showed fecal bacteria counts above the state standard.
In a Facebook post Wednesday announcing the now-lifted advisories, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said retesting was slated for Thursday, with results expected Friday.
“Great news, both beaches passed the water quality tests,” the corps posted Friday on its Facebook page.
According to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services’ website, fecal bacteria can be caused by birds frequently returning to an area looking for a food source, typically because they have been fed by humans. The website discourages beach-goers from feeding birds or other wildlife they may encounter.
“Heavy crowding by people is the only real instance where human fecal matter is a factor in testing,” Amanda McQuaid, the public beach program coordinator with the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, said in an email this week.
For freshwater beaches, the fecal-bacteria standard is 88 counts of E. coli per 100 milliliters of water — with an advisory triggered if two or more samples contain bacteria in excess of this threshold — or 158 counts of E. coli per 100 milliliters of water, with an advisory issued if a single sample is in excess.
Exposure to water with high fecal bacteria counts can cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever or nausea, according to the state agency.