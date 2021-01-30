Aggie Cersosimo spends part of every summer in Poland, visiting family in her home country. Or she did until COVID-19 struck.
“Last year was very different because we didn’t go,” the Chesterfield resident said. “And you know, I was worried about my parents because they’re older, and the borders were closed so we couldn’t travel … if something happened to them, we couldn’t go and visit them.”
That was on top of the social isolation everyone else was experiencing, shut off from friends and activities.
So Cersosimo and her young children turned to hiking. It was a physical and mental boost. They walked through beautiful places, many of them right in Chesterfield. “New Hampshire opened to us,” she said.
Soon, she’ll be sharing that experience with the world.
Cersosimo wrote an essay that will appear in the March issue of The Change Agent, a twice-annual magazine with a circulation of 12,000 that features writing by adult learners and serves as teaching material. She’s one of three English students at Keene Community Education whose writing was accepted for that issue.
“It was a great experience, especially writing in a second language, and being distinguished for something that you’re not doing in your native language,” said Cersosimo, who moved to the U.S. nine years ago and has lived in Chesterfield for about five.
Keene Community Education is the local school district’s adult-education branch, offering a range of subjects, including English as a second language. Cersosimo said teachers encouraged students to submit their writing to The Change Agent.
The three students are all in either advanced or intermediate English, according to Julie Moulton, one of the teachers. Normally those would be separate classes, but she and fellow teacher Lisa Abohatab combined during the pandemic because they had only one room with proper ventilation.
Moulton said the essays for The Change Agent had to be 200 to 800 words each.
Cersosimo and the others said it was sometimes difficult writing in English, but they all said they had great support from their teachers.
“The story is short, but the process is long,” said Vidhya Sreenath, a native of India who has lived in Keene for about six years.
She said she sometimes had to think a little harder to find the right word in English, but described a feeling most any writer will recognize. “At one point, you have it in your mind, but you just can’t write it down,” she said. At other times, “you just can’t stop.”
Sreenath said she chose to write about stress and depression. “I just wrote my personal story,” she said. “… It took a lot of courage for me to take that topic and write it.”
She was pleasantly surprised to hear her writing was accepted. She said she hadn’t written much before and thinks she might continue. “It’s a great way to open yourself.”
Tossie Ruffle of Keene tackled a social issue she’s familiar with from her native Japan. She said many women feel pressure to get married by 30, feeling like they have a “time limit,” rather than waiting to find the right person.
“That means they let others decide their value,” she said.
She said she wanted to challenge that idea in her writing. Her teachers suggested techniques to draw readers in, like using metaphors or questions. She decided to take aim at a sexist metaphor that had shocked her when she heard it, comparing young Japanese women to Christmas cake whose freshness fades over time.
“A woman’s true value is not about their age, but about how unique they can be,” she said. “And so a woman should be confident [in] who they are.”
When the March issue comes out, Ruffle, Sreenath and Cersosimo will likely see their published work making its way back into the classroom.
“We haven’t decided exactly how we will use it yet, but we will certainly incorporate it into our classroom!” Moulton said by email. “We’ll figure that out as soon as it’s published.”
Moulton said she has used the magazine to analyze elements of writing like tone, detail and organization with students. Sometimes students take the magazine home to read; Moulton said they often relate to the stories, written largely by fellow immigrants.
All three local writers said they hope readers find their work helpful in some way.
“I can’t wait to share my article with everybody, especially my international friends,” Cersosimo said. “So maybe if somebody is a little bit down or not feeling well about the whole situation, that we can’t travel or see our parents, our friends, in our native countries, maybe they will find a different way … to feel better.”Paul Cuno-Booth can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1409, or pbooth@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @PCunoBoothKS