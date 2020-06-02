With COVID-19 taking many final high school memories from the Class of 2020, some local high schools are celebrating their seniors in a different way.
Monadnock and ConVal regional high schools joined in on the national Adopt a 2020 Senior project — an effort to show seniors their community is still rooting for them.
Those interested locally can “adopt” a senior by sending them a letter, card, gift or anything to show them some extra love, according to the projects’ Facebook pages.
Once a senior is chosen — either by posting on a school page or direct messaging the organizer — the senior’s family is contacted for their home address. The packages are either mailed or delivered in person, with many participants choosing the latter, according to Monadnock Organizer Sumer Ammann.
Photos of the packages or special deliveries are then posted to the Facebook page, Ammann said over Facebook Messenger.
In only four days, Ammann — a Swanzey resident whose daughter Bri Wing is a senior at Monadnock — said the entire class was “adopted.”
“We have hundred[s] of people involved,” Ammann, a professional photographer who previously offered to take free prom-style photos of seniors, said in an email. “People who don’t have kids at the school, absolute strangers ... all reaching out to adopt a senior.”
Sarah Dunning, a Peterborough resident and organizer of ConVal high’s program, said she hopes the whole class will get adopted soon.
“The major milestones that you look forward to in high school were all canceled,” Dunning said via Facebook messenger. “I just felt they could use a boost, some appreciation for their hard work, a little love and support along the way!”
Both high schools, which wrapped up the school year Friday, have been remote since mid-March, with plans to celebrate the Class of 2020 with graduations in August.
Dunning and Ammann said they joined in on the fun by “adopting” their own seniors.
Dunning, who doesn’t have a child in the senior class, said that as an alumna of ConVal, she wanted to find a way to give back. She got her senior a basket full of beauty products, candy and snacks.
“My family and I had a ton of fun picking out items we thought they would enjoy,” she said.
Ammann adopted Monadnock senior Tyler Nash, who she said she’s known for a long time. She bought him gift cards to Applebee’s and Old Navy, a Patriots sign and a few bags of Sour Patch Kids candy.
Nash, who lives in Swanzey and plans to attend Keene State College, said knowing the community cared so much about his class was heartwarming.
“The gifts were wonderful, but the sentiment was even greater,” Nash said in a text. “Receiving my little basket of goodies last Friday, I felt really loved and appreciated. For just a moment, I was able to forget everything else going on in the world.”
To adopt a senior at ConVal or Monadnock regional high schools, visit their respective Facebook pages at Adopt a Senior ConVal Class of 2020 and Adopt a Senior MRHS Class of 2020.