DUBLIN — A group of residents is advocating for the town to withdraw from the ConVal Regional School District and send students to nearby private schools. But according to the chairman of Dublin’s board of selectman, the effort appears unlikely to move forward — at least for now.
The Dublin School Choice Committee, an ad-hoc group with five regular members, recently submitted a report to the board summarizing its research into the feasibility of starting a school choice program in the town. The report also asks the selectmen to form an official committee to study the possibility of withdrawal.
According to Leo Plante, who heads the committee, the group used public data from the Dublin Town Report, the N.H. Department of Education and the ConVal school district’s website to calculate the potential cost savings of leaving the district. Members found that withdrawing and instituting a school choice program could reduce taxes by $1.2 million per year, according to the report.
The research was borne partly out of the fact that some of ConVal’s nine member towns — Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — pay more per student than others. Based on current enrollment, the committee found that Dublin pays $23,000 per student in local taxes each year, the report says. In 2017-18, ConVal’s average cost per pupil — including local, state and federal expenditures — was $18,408, according to the state education department.
Plante said the group has been meeting monthly for about six months, and was created informally by local residents after the school board proposed a funding formula change that voters rejected during district elections in March. Shortly after, the district filed a school-funding lawsuit against the state, another motivation for the group’s formation, Plante said.
Discussions about the tax burden of funding schools in ConVal are not new. Leading up to the annual meeting, the board considered proposals to consolidate and close some schools to reduce costs.
A school choice program would allow students to choose between continuing to attend schools in ConVal under a tuition agreement, or using school choice vouchers to attend a nearby private school, Plante said. The report suggests operating Dublin Consolidated School — which serves kindergarten through 5th grade — as an independent or public charter school.
Under Senate Bill 8, often referred to as the “Croydon bill,” districts that don’t have their own public schools for all grade levels can create tuition agreements to send students to nonreligious private schools using public funds.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed that bill into law in 2017.
Plante said that while some residents already have the option of sending their children to area private schools, a school choice program would open the opportunity to the whole community.
“The wealthy residents, they have school choice — always have, always will. ... But we also have a very large middle- and lower-class-income people here,” Plante said. “They would like to go to these schools too, but they can’t afford it.”
There are several schools nearby that Dublin could negotiate contracts with, Plante said, such as The Dublin School, the High Mowing School in Wilton and The Well School in Peterborough. In its report, the committee argued that $15,000 per student in annual vouchers would likely be sufficient to contract with these schools.
The town would need to withdraw from ConVal to do so, but under state law, voters would first have to approve a withdrawal study looking at the impact and feasibility of leaving the district. If withdrawal is determined to be suitable, a withdrawal plan must then be submitted to the state board of education, and, if approved, go before district voters.
Dale Gabel, chairman of the town’s board of selectmen, said the board discussed the report at its meeting last week. Though selectmen appreciate the committee’s work, Gabel said the issue does not seem to be a priority for most townspeople at this point.
He noted that the outcome of the school-funding lawsuit ConVal brought against the state earlier this year could also affect the local tax landscape. A judge ruled in favor of ConVal and the other school districts that had joined the suit, but the state plans to appeal the ruling, according to Solicitor General Daniel Will.
“We’re not dismissing it in any way, shape or form. We recognize that there is some interest in it in the town, even if we don’t think it’s the town as a whole interested in that,” Gabel said. “We want to see how the suit works out and find out what impact that might have on the town and the tax burden in the town, and then go from there.”
Kimberly Rizzo Saunders, superintendent of the ConVal Regional School District, said Thursday that she did not receive a copy of the report and as such was not comfortable commenting on the specifics of the document.
When asked whether a town withdrawing from the district would present a challenge financially, Saunders responded, “I think that’s something that would be examined more deeply during the withdrawal study.”
Plante noted that the motivation for leaving the district is partly to address the burden of school taxes, but also to ensure that students are receiving a quality education.
“People always try to say, well you just care about your taxes. And I’ll be very honest with you if you ask me; I’ll tell you that it’s both those motivations. You can rank them how you want,” Plante said. “Our critics say that it’s all about taxes; we say it’s about both.”