Operating budget: $1,327,803.70, down $28,934.30, or about 2.1 percent, from the $1,356,738 budget voters approved last year
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.On the warrant: Aside from the budget, the only articles with dollar figures on this year’s warrant seek to put money in a variety of capital reserve funds. Voters will be asked to raise a total of $88,000 for this purpose, for funds to benefit the revaluation, bridge repair or replacement, buildings and grounds, highway equipment, and landfill closure capital reserve funds, along with a fund that residents will be asked to create for the purpose of saving for a future fire-truck purchase.
Contested races: Steven Holt and incumbent Jim Jennison are running for one three-year term on the board of selectmen.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Acworth Town Hall
Meeting: Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m., Acworth Town Hall