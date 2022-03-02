ACWORTH — Residents are set to gather early next week to consider this year’s town warrant, including whether to buy a new highway truck, and vote in a contested budget committee race, among other elections for town officers.
Budget proposal: $1,416,799, up about 2 percent, or $30,220, from the $1,386,579 budget voters approved last year.
Hot topics: Voters will be asked to authorize the selectboard to enter into a three-year lease-to-purchase agreement for a highway truck, for a total cost of $125,000. The first year’s payment would be $42,000. The selectboard and the budget committee do not recommend this article. This requires a three-fifths majority to pass.
Voters will also be asked to appropriate $77,000 for top coating the newly completed section of Cold Pond Road, about one mile from the center of town. The selectboard and budget committee do not recommend this article.
Contested races: Incumbents Claudia Istel and Cheryl Sanctuary are vying for a pair of three-year seats on the budget committee against Linda Christie.
Elections: Tuesday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at town hall.
Town meeting: Tuesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at town hall.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel
