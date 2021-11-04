ACWORTH — A special town meeting is scheduled this weekend to decide whether to bond more than $2 million and request aid to help with recovery efforts from severe flooding in late July and early August.
The meeting is slated to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Acworth Town Hall at 13 Town Hall Road, after being rescheduled from Nov. 1. The warrant contains two articles, the first seeking approval to raise and appropriate $2.1 million for flooding repairs, to issue bonds in the same amount and to apply for grants to help with the cost. The article says the project will focus on Crane Brook Road, as well as Derr Hill and Charlestown roads, which feed into that road.
"Crane Brook Road was completely destroyed in July," said Town Administrative Assistant Kathi Bradt of the street, which is in the southwest part of Acworth. "There's no road there."
The article will require a three-fifths majority vote to pass. The proposal was unanimously recommended by both the selectboard and the budget committee.
The second item up for consideration is whether to enter into a three-year lease-to-purchase agreement for $135,000 to acquire a truck for the highway department, and to spend $45,000 for lease payments this fiscal year. The town has been looking at whether Acworth's fleet is capable of handling the amount of work that will be needed while the repairs are being done, Bradt said, explaining that though the town has bought some new equipment recently, it still has some aging trucks.
"It had to do with the volume of work that we have ahead of us," she said. "The flood repairs will not end with this $2.1 million. We will be budgeting for more repairs in 2022."
The total damage assessment Acworth submitted to the state in August was in excess of $20 million, according to Bradt, who said the $2.1 million up for discussion at Saturday's meeting is just the first installment the town plans toward flood repairs. If Saturday's warrant article is approved, she said, work would begin immediately.
The truck article also requires a three-fifths vote. But it was not recommended by the budget committee, which voted 4 to 1 against it, or the selectboard, which voted against the item 2 to 1.
In a September letter Gov. Chris Sununu sent to President Joe Biden requesting a disaster declaration from the storm that swept through the Monadnock Region between July 29 and Aug. 2, Sununu wrote that Acworth was the community hit hardest by the storm. Three-quarters of the town's road infrastructure and culverts were washed out, and 29 roads were damaged, Sununu wrote.
Biden approved a disaster declaration for Cheshire and Sullivan counties last month in connection with that storm, as well as a declaration for a separate storm that caused damage locally in mid-July. This makes Acworth eligible for federal funding, but Bradt said the town still must apply to receive assistance from FEMA and has a meeting set up with representatives from the agency in the next week or so.
The warrant can be viewed on the town's website.