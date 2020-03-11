ACWORTH — Voters unanimously approved a $1,327,804 general municipal operating budget and re-elected an incumbent selectman at Acworth’s annual town meeting Tuesday night.
Of the town’s 683 registered voters, 224 cast ballots Tuesday with another 11 people voting absentee. This represents a voter turnout of about 34 percent.
In addition to the budget, residents who attended the annual meeting at Acworth Town Hall also approved the rest of warrant articles, the majority of which pertained to allocating funds to various capital reserves. This includes $8,000 to the revaluation capital reserve fund, $20,000 to the bridge repair or replacement capital reserve fund, $5,000 to the buildings and grounds capital reserve fund, $40,000 to the highway equipment capital reserve fund and $5,000 to the landfill closure capital reserve fund.
Voters also elected to establish a new capital reserve fund for the purpose of purchasing a new fire truck in the future and to allocate $10,000 to that fund.
Fire Chief Gary Baber explained that the funds would be used to buy a new class A fire pumper when the town’s current pumper reaches the end of its useful life in about nine years. A new pumper is expected to cost some $225,000, and Baber said he wants the town to be ready for that purchase when the time comes.
“I have $100,000 in fire department funds now,” Baber said. “I’m asking the town to come up with other half of it. That’s the long-term goal.”
All matters were decided by voice vote, and all votes were unanimous.
In the only officially contested race of day, incumbent Selectman Jim Jennison defeated opponent Steven Holt, 133 to 87, for a three-year term.
The following were elected without contest:
Marianne Nevelson for a one-year term as tax collector (213 votes); Melinda Loiselle for a one-year term as treasurer (211); John Luther for a two-year term as town moderator (222); Lisa DeValk for a one-year term as local auditor (201); Tim Perry for a three-year term as trustee of trust funds (199); Lillie LeBlanc for a three-year term as cemetery trustee (208); Michael Aron (169) and Joe Fedora (167) for three-year terms on the planning board; Douglas Robinson (189) and Guy Russell (180) for three-year terms as library trustees; and Judy Aron (168) and Susan Metsack (193) for three-year terms on the budget committee.