ACWORTH — Many area towns and school districts will hold their annual meetings next month. Acworth town meeting is scheduled for March 9.
Here’s a look at Acworth’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $1,386,579, up $58,775, or 4.4 percent, from the $1,327,804 budget voters approved last year
Hot topics: Whether to enter into a $177,340 lease-to-purchase agreement over a five-year term to replace the town’s loader. The town is asking for the first year’s payment of $110,000, with $40,000 of those funds to come from the equipment capital reserve fund, and $70,000 to come from the unassigned fund balance.
Other warrant articles:
Appropriating $97,133 to buy a new backhoe for the highway department. The funding would come from the equipment capital reserve fund and unassigned fund balance.
Appropriating $24,250 for the 2021 revaluation of the town, with funds to come from the revaluation capital reserve fund
Contested races: Ray Leonard and Brenda Melius are vying for one three-year term on the selectboard. Neither is an incumbent.
Elections: Tuesday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at town hall
Town meeting: Tuesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at town hall