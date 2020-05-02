ACWORTH — A local man was arrested Friday on sexual assault and other charges.
Stephen Gay, 25, of Acworth, is being held at the Sullivan County jail in Unity pending his arraignment Monday, according to a news release from N.H. State Police.
In June, police began investigating allegations that Gay “engaged in a pattern of sexual assault against a child under 16 years old,” the release said. A State Police detective obtained a warrant for his arrest Friday.
Gay is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault, perjury, falsifying physical evidence and possession of child sex abuse images, the release said. It does not further detail the allegations against him.