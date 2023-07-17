A week after the Monadnock Region saw significant rainfall that led to flooding and damaged roads, area towns are still making road repairs and assessing the damage.
Communities like Alstead, Swanzey and Winchester are continuing cleanup efforts, as they work to reopen the last few roads that were closed following the storm.
However for Acworth, the road to recovery may be a much longer process.
Town Administrator Charlotte Comeau said Monday that Acworth was "hit pretty hard," with rain washing out many of the town's roads and collapsing Forest Road Bridge last Monday.
"We're working on replacing the damage and the culvert," Comeau said. "The water was so forceful and because we hadn't replaced the culvert yet, the whole [bridge] just went this time."
This recent bout of rain comes two years after flooding hit Acworth in July 2021, which the town is still financially reeling from. In the aftermath of that storm, about 30 roads, three-quarters of the town's total, were damaged. The 2021 floods also destroyed many culverts, including the one under Forest Road Bridge.
At a special town meeting in November 2021, Acworth residents authorized the town to bond up to $2.1 million to make urgent repairs to the roads, with town officials expecting 90 percent of what they would spend to be reimbursed by FEMA.
Comeau said the town still hasn't seen any reimbursement and she estimates the damage caused last week could be in the millions.
"We're at our borrowing capacity," she said. "We're going to try to do what we can with what we have. People are volunteering to help open the roads temporarily, that's what we're doing right now. We just have to wait."
On Monday, she noted that Crane Brook Road, Putnam Road, Forest Road, a portion of Route 123A from the Vilas Pool to the intersection with Hill Road, Gates Mountain Road, Lynn Hill Road, Ryan Road, Duncan Road, Currier Road, Livermore Road, Nye Road, Mill View Road and Sawmill Road remain closed since last week.
Meanwhile many other town roads are in rough condition, with some only permitting one lane of traffic in places.
To help with repairs, Comeau said the town spent about $5,000 to lease a construction dozer for a month.
Comeau added that town officials will be meeting with engineers from the N.H. Department of Transportation Tuesday to discuss the next steps for Acworth's recovery.
In Alstead, only North Road remains closed, Fire Chief Kim Kercewich said Monday. Over the weekend, he said Thayer Brook Road was reopened for residents and emergency vehicles, after it was washed out in the torrential downpour last week.
"We can now get fire trucks in there for the houses that were cut off due to the loss of a culvert," Kercewich said.
Swanzey Town Administrator Michael Branley wrote in an email Monday that Dunn Hill Road is still closed, while Honey Hill and Atkinson Roads are now passable for emergency vehicles and residents.
"The cleanup and repairs are going well thanks to the tremendous work of our Department of Public Works and various contractors," Branley wrote.
The rain has closed Otter Brook Lake and Surry Mountain Lake for the rest of the season, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs the recreation areas, posted on Facebook Sunday.
“The recreation areas are completely underwater and will remain so for an undetermined amount of time. Even once the water levels recede, significant debris and silt clean-up would be required in order to re-open.”
In Winchester, a stretch of Route 10 from Forest Lake Road to Coombs Bridge Road reopened to one lane of alternating traffic Friday afternoon, according to Richard Arcand, a spokesperson for the state transportation department.
Arcand wrote in an email Monday that N.H. DOT hopes to finish paving this week, but a contractor for the work was not yet scheduled.
Winchester's own Forest Lake Improvement Association has started a fundraiser to help rebuild the dam at Forest Lake, which was breached on July 9 when its spillway, a structure that provides safe, controlled release of floodwaters in the dam, collapsed.
"In the midst of the storm, we had volunteers helping to sandbag the dam to save it," the GoFundMe page for the fundraiser reads. "We filled and placed several hundred sandbags. But the water was too strong, and our efforts failed."
Mary Barstow, a board member of the improvement association, which oversees the lake and the dam, said Monday that the N.H. Department of Environmental Services estimated it would require $350,000 to repair the dam after last week's destruction.
"We're desperately trying to fix this because it's a public beach and public boat launch and it's great for the families and community," she said.
Barstow said the fundraiser went up Sunday and has so far raised more than $10,000. She added that an anonymous donor has agreed to match donations up to $50,000.
"How incredibly generous to have someone that cares about the families missing out and the children makes me very happy," Barstow said. "It will give something good for families to go and enjoy the nature."
The Monadnock Region received more rainfall Sunday as storms swept the area. According to a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, total rainfall varied across the region. Richmond reported 4.12 inches, Keene saw 1.75 inches and Fitzwilliam recorded 2.98 inches of rain, meteorologist Andy Pohl said.
Pohl said showers and heavy rain will move into the Monadnock Region Tuesday afternoon, and then Friday will potentially see more rain as well, leaving communities wary of what’s to come.
Comeau said she’s worried that another downpour could cause further damage to the Acworth roads.
“Any kind of water in the near future will be an issue,” she said. “If it’s really small, steady rain it might be fine since the river drains pretty quickly. But if it's a heavy downpour then probably not so much.”
Branley said Swanzey is closely monitoring weather reports.
“If we receive a flood watch or warning we will share any info on our Facebook page,” he said.
Kercewich said Alstead is also bracing to see what happens.
“There’s not much we can do about it, just gotta wait and see,” he said. “We were scheduled to get hit [by rain] pretty hard yesterday. We were hit pretty hard but there was not a lot of damage to my knowledge.”
