Ahead of Acworth’s upcoming Town Meeting Day, the Board of Selectmen and the Small Roads Initiative project team met to present their idea of repurposing road maintenance funds by reclassifying nearly a dozen roads from the town’s responsibility.
According to a packet shared at the meeting, Acworth has more roads to maintain than any other neighboring town with the least amount of town budget to support necessary upkeep efforts.
Addressed in a FAQ document, the project team stated the town can continue to raise taxes to support maintaining the road system, or leadership could consider ways to reduce and reprioritize road efforts.
The 11 affected roads, which would be reclassified from class V to class VI, include Breier Hill Road, Coffin Hill Road, Echo Valley Road, Hoagland Road, Langdon Road, McWethy Road, Meader Road, Nelson Road, Parsons Road, Polly Hill Road and Russell Road.
A class V highway is considered a rural highway, which the city or town has the duty to maintain regularly, according to the N.H. Department of Transportation's Bureau of Municipal Highways. With these roads becoming class VI, otherwise known as unmaintained highways, it becomes the responsibility of the property owner to maintain the road.
More than 50 people attended the meeting, with many sharing reasons why every road listed shouldn’t be reclassified as a class VI road.
Rob Vogel, a resident of Acworth, told the team he bought his property with the understanding that it was located on a class VI road. He said he knew it was going to cost him thousands of dollars to maintain the road he lives on, but it isn’t fair to push this responsibility onto people who didn’t buy their property with the same understanding.
Four primary criteria were assessed to determine which roads would land on this list: adequate right-of-way for emergency and highway vehicles, more than one residence, two or more parcel owners and the amount of public use.
The Board of Selectmen will meet on Monday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the next steps of the plan, based on newly-received responses from residents who spoke at the meeting.
In calculating the amount of money that could be saved in changing these roads, the SRI team considered: maintenance cost of plowing, seasonal grading and ditch clearing; annual vehicle cost, the expense required to maintain the town trucks and equipment; and minimal safety standard costs to maintain road conditions.
