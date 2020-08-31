A wooden cabin in Acworth burned down in a two-alarm fire Saturday evening.
The fire occurred while construction on the approximately 400-square-foot cabin at 138 Dodge Brook Road was underway, according to Acworth Fire Chief Gary Baber. He said the structure was unoccupied at the time and nobody was injured as a result of the fire.
The Acworth Fire Department is investigating the incident, according to Baber.
He said the cabin, which was set back from the road, was completely engulfed in flames when the fire department responded shortly after 5:45 p.m.
The fire was quickly upgraded from one alarm to two alarms, according to records from SWNH Fire Mutual Aid.
Baber said fire crews from Alstead, Unity and Lempster responded to the blaze. He explained that firefighters pumping water from the Cold River were forced to dig into the riverbed in order to draw enough water, which was low due to drought conditions.
Fire crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading to the surrounding forest before leaving the scene around 8:15 p.m., according to Baber.