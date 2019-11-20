HILLSBORO — Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon is scheduled to join Bernie Sanders on the campaign trail, in support of the Vermont senator’s bid for president.
Sarandon, known for such movies as “Dead Man Walking” (1995) and “Thelma & Louise” (1991), plans to attend a town hall with Sanders Sunday at the American Legion post in Hillsboro, according to the Sanders campaign. The event, at 538 West Main St., is slated to start at 1 p.m. (doors open at noon), and people are encouraged to RSVP at https://bit.ly/2Os4SNF.
The appearance is part of a three-day “worker appreciation tour” by Sanders, which a campaign news release says “will showcase the importance of workers’ rights and show appreciation for the labor community.”
On Saturday, Sanders will host a labor solidarity dinner for union members in Manchester, which will be emceed by Sarandon, who is also set to join him at a Sunday rally in Portsmouth and a Monday brunch in Salem, according to the release.
Also on the agenda Saturday through Monday are events in Franklin and Concord.