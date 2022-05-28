You know the script. The son of theatrically gifted parents falls in love with the stage. He plunges into local productions through his teen years, studies piano at the nearby university, graduates from a prestigious theater training academy, moves to New York City to fulfill his destiny.
And toils in the restaurant business for 10 years.
Meet Tom Frey, the Peterborough Players’ artistic director, who succeeded longtime theater guru Gus Kaikkonen in December 2020.
Frey followed that sometimes frustrating, often stereotypical, starving-artists route through the Big Apple’s food bazaar, a rite shared by fledgling actors probably since Shakespeare. Starting as a waiter, Frey climbed the ladder in the restaurant industry, managing several restaurants, even one in Chicago.
“It’s just where you went,” Frey says of actors waiting tables. “And I thought, ‘Oh, maybe this is what I do.’
“But I learned everything about people while working in restaurants. The number of interactions I had with people, who are not like you, is astounding. It made me a better actor.”
Parallel to serving food, he caught some minor roles in New York City’s theater scene with increasing regularity, and eventually seized a life-changing break when fate intervened.
His résumé of performance and director credits is long and varied, from arts-centric Laguna, Calif., to the famous Cape Playhouse in Dennis, Mass. They all played roles in his journey to Southwestern New Hampshire.
Frey, 55, is no stranger to Peterborough or the Players, having first appeared on the legendary barn’s stage in 2010. Like many others before him — James Whitmore comes to mind — he fell in love with the idyllic “Our Town” setting and returned to the Players summer after summer. Five years ago, after 25 years in NYC, he and longtime partner Bridget Beirne moved to Peterborough permanently. Beirne is a veteran off-Broadway actress and a regular on the Players stage; today, she is also the theater’s marketing director.
“I always thought maybe someday we’d move up, maybe retire here …” he says. “After 25 years in New York City, we weren’t using it as a backyard anymore. The appeal of Peterborough was pretty strong.”
By then, Frey had become close with Kaikkonen, who had been the Players’ artistic director since 1996. Frey made his Players debut in 2010 and became a regular on its stage; when Kaikkonen decided to step down after 25 years, Frey was simultaneously named his successor.
That put Frey in the crosshairs of the coronavirus pandemic, challenging him to keep the Players afloat while ensuring the production staff and patrons remained safe. The theater was dark in 2020 (“forced pandemic intermission”) and last year Frey directed “Our Town,” starring veteran stage and film actor Gordon Clapp, in a unique downtown Peterborough setting. The Players also built an outdoor stage, called Elsewhere, and staged “Beehive: The ‘60s Musical.”
This summer features a return to normalcy, including a relaunch of the Second Company; the only noticeable difference is the main stage productions are reduced to five from the usual seven. The season kicks off June 23 with the musical “Cabaret,” and closes with “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” at the end of August.
Highlights include the U.S. premiere of “Serving Elizabeth” (July 21-31) and the return of “2 Pianos, 4 Hands” (Aug. 4-14). That’s the breakthrough production that catapulted Frey out of the kitchen and onto the stage for good a quarter-century ago and will no doubt lead his epithet.
He was still working as a restaurant manager, picking up small theater roles on the side, when his agent called about an audition for “2 Pianos, 4 Hands.” Frey deliberately downplayed his piano playing on his résumé as almost an afterthought — “I didn’t have a great relationship with the piano” — but his agent saw it as a potential portal into the theatrical breakthrough that Frey would come to cherish.
“2 Pianos, 4 Hands,” a two-person autobiographical play that made its debut in 1995, was written by Canadians Richard Greenblatt and Ted Dykstra, who also starred in the leading roles. It requires both acting and piano skills, and Greenblatt and Dykstra were personally picking their successors.
Frey took in their show and was mesmerized. It was as if it was written for him, he says. “At the end of it I was just literally in tears. Number 1, it was brilliant. I couldn’t believe they wrote a show about me. I knew I had to audition for it,” Frey says.
The auditions in front of Greenblatt and Dykstra didn’t exactly go well. “It was like my arms melted off,” Frey says. But he was persistent and they saw something in him, calling him back three times. The production requires playing an intricate Bach piece, Concerto in D minor, and Frey was given a small section of it to memorize. Determined to go all in, he spent one summer memorizing the entire concerto and performed it in front Greenblatt and Dykstra.
“Greenblatt told me years later ‘that’s when I knew you could do it,’ ” Frey says.
Frey starred in “2 Pianos, 4 Hands” for 20 years, totaling more than 700 performances, coast to coast, and through Canada.
It brought him to Peterborough, through Beirne and the intervention of fate. In 2009, Beirne filled in at the last minute for an actress who had dropped out of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” at the Players. One night she was having drinks with Kaikkonen and storied Players actor Kraig Swartz when “2 Pianos, 4 Hands,” came up as a potential 2010 production.
“Bridget said, ‘My partner does that.’ So I told Gus I could probably direct it and be in it,” Frey says. “That was all kismet, and I think that happens all the time in the theater.”
It led to more leading roles at the Players in the following years, and Frey was hooked on the theater and the town. “This is a place where you come to do stuff that you don’t do anywhere else,” he says.
This summer he will direct “2 Pianos, 4 Hands” at the Players though he won’t be in it. “My performance expiration date came and went,” he says with a chuckle.
Born the youngest of seven children in a blended family in Kalamazoo, Mich., Frey was the only one to follow his parents onto the stage. They were secondary education music teachers: His late mother, Jeanne, sang mezzo-soprano; his father, Jack, was a pianist. He saw Frey perform at the Players before he died, “which was really awesome,” Frey says.
His father was director of the local church choir, and that’s how Frey was first introduced to the stage. He participated in the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre and attended the Interlochen Music Camp in Michigan, which gives equal weight to theater and dance. Kalamazoo is renowned as one of the top community theaters in the country, and one of Frey’s highlights as a teenager was playing Rolf in “The Sound of Music,” while his mother played the nun who sang “Climb Every Mountain.”
Frey studied piano at Western Michigan University and earned a degree at the North Carolina School of the Arts Professional Actor Training program. Along the way he acted in numerous productions and studied under several professors and actors — Helen Hayes, for one.
“She came to our school and she truly cared,” Frey says. She told the students not to go directly to New York but rather learn your craft in regional theater, “which we all promptly ignored,” Frey says. “We were all going to become famous.”
Still, he looks upon his restaurant experience as part of his growth, and cooking remains a passion. After all, wielding a butcher’s knife and playing Bach’s Concerto in D minor both require skillful hands. “Cooking is a happy place for me,” he says.
He gazes at the darkened, barren stage from a seat in the Players theater. In just a few weeks, with Frey directing, the stage will be transformed into the Kit Kat Club, circa 1930s, awash in an all-star cast of Peterborough Players veterans belting out legendary Broadway tunes in “Cabaret.”
“Such an incredible history here,” he says.