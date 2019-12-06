Former “Melrose Place” actor Andrew Shue is scheduled to visit Keene and other New Hampshire communities next week for events hosted by The People, a new organization that aims to empower people in the political process.
The Elm City event is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Pub Restaurant at 131 Winchester St. Similar “kickoff” gatherings are scheduled in Hanover, Portsmouth, Manchester and Plymouth in the days before.
The People’s mission is “to gather, mobilize, and entrust everyday Americans as one to assert the people’s vital role in fixing our broken government system and ensuring its ongoing effectiveness in alignment with our country’s founding vision and values,” the organization’s website states.
The People is nonpartisan, according to its website, which lists Shue among its original members, along with Frank Luntz, a conservative pollster; producer Patty Wolfe; and activist Katie Fahey, The People’s executive director.
The events, during which food will be provided, “are opportunities to hear from fellow Granite Staters and come together during one of the most politically divided times in our nation’s history,” according to a news release.
Shue, who is president of The People’s board, is an alumnus of Dartmouth College’s class of 1989.