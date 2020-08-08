CONCORD — The ACLU of New Hampshire and the Warren B. Rudman Center at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law are co-hosting a speaker series featuring candidates for governor.
“Civil Liberties and the Corner Office” is described in a joint news release as nonpartisan and will afford candidates a chance to speak about how they would safeguard and advance civil rights in the Granite State. It comes on the heels of a similar series for presidential candidates.
“The Governor of New Hampshire has a direct and immediate impact on civil liberties in the Granite State,” said Devon Chaffee, executive director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, in the news release. “Recent events have underscored how imperative it is that all New Hampshire voters know where the candidates stand on protecting and defending civil rights and liberties.”
The one-hour programs will be held via Zoom and livestreamed on the Facebook pages for the ACLU-NH and for the law school. The forums will include questions from the audience.
As of Thursday afternoon, the three gubernatorial candidates who’d met the criteria for participating — incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes and N.H. Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky — had all been invited to do so, according to the ACLU-NH. The criteria includes being a member of a recognized political party, as defined by state statute, or meeting a signature threshold for candidates of other parties, as is also laid out in state law. Candidates must also have polled above 10 percent in a statewide poll.
The series will kick off on Monday at 6:30 p.m. with Volinsky and continue on Thursday, also at 6:30, with Feltes. People can register for the Volinsky event at https://bit.ly/3a2Cc8l and the Feltes event at https://bit.ly/33BLUxs.
An ACLU-NH spokeswoman said the organization had not yet heard back from Sununu’s campaign.
Volinsky and Feltes, both Concord Democrats, are the only gubernatorial candidates on their party’s ticket in the Sept. 8 state primary. Sununu, of Newfields, is seeking his third term in office against challenges by two fellow Republicans: Nobody, a Keene resident known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name; and Karen Testerman of Franklin.
Darryl W. Perry of Manchester and Bill Fortune of Lee have filed declarations of intent to run as third-party candidates in the Nov. 3 general election.
This article has been updated to correct a reference to the law school in the headline.