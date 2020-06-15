A portion of Monument Road in Hinsdale was closed after a vehicle struck a telephone pole Monday morning.
The Hinsdale Fire Department was alerted to the crash just after 8 a.m. and arrived to find that a telephone pole had been snapped with wires in the road, according to Capt. Taran Bennedict. The crashed occurred near the intersection of Monument and Oxbow roads.
Bennedict said one person was transported to receive medical treatment but offered no further information about the victim’s condition.
As of 9 a.m., Bennedict was unsure how long the road would be closed.