Boring forecasts tend to portend good weather, and this weekend’s outlook is particularly boring. So that’s really good.
Sunny skies, warm days, cool nights and low humidity will dominate through the early part of the coming week in what should be one of the best stretches of the summer. Highs in the mid-70s mean perfect weather for outdoor activities, and lows dropping into the high 40s in some areas should be ideal for sleeping.
A strong area of high pressure will put us into a protective cocoon, steering unsettled weather systems south and north of us. Temperatures will be tamped down even in the deep South, with Atlanta checking in below 90 for much of the coming week, although it will hang on to its humidity and the chance for thundershowers. Severe storms that wracked us on Wednesday and plowed through the Carolinas on Friday are also supposed to move out for the next few days. A system coming out of the Gulf of Mexico is likely to drop heavy rain on the deep South early this coming week.
Calm weather will extend throughout the Midwest, with the likes of Chicago settling generally into the 70s for much of the week. And the far West, which was sizzling this past week, also gets a reprieve, though it means highs in the 90s instead of the 100s for inland areas.
About the only drama stateside is a tropical disturbance that formed off the coast of southern Florida that bears watching, according to the National Weather Service. It’s expected to curve across the state and back out to the Atlantic Ocean, where it has a good chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm as it jogs northeast along the coast. It will be entering an area of low wind shear and warm weather as it comes off Florida early in the coming week, favorable elements for tropical development.
This is the peak season for hurricanes, yet there’s been barely a peep of organized activity in the Atlantic. A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa — the type that can spawn monster East Coast hurricanes this time of year — is being watched, but an influx of dry air could choke it off, forecasters say.
Interestingly, the weather service says we’re at about one-fifth of the normal tropical activity seen to this point. Dust from winds coming off the Sahara Desert and high pressure, which pushes air down, are mainly responsible.
Incidentally, even avid weather watchers may have missed the third tropical storm of the season. Chantel made a brief cameo this week high in the North Atlantic, merely 500 miles south of Nova Scotia. As it headed east across the ocean, its cluster of thunderstorms garnered enough rotation to meet tropical storm characteristics, but its 40 mph winds died almost as quickly as they reached that threshold.
Chantel, we hardly knew ya. Next up: Dorian.