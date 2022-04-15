NELSON — Within the span of seconds, brothers Vincent and Jake Heck went from dozing in the back of their mom’s van, en route to the Mid-Atlantic for Easter weekend, to saving a man from what a local fire official described as “a completely un-survivable accident.”
Early Friday morning, an explosive vehicle crash near the Granite Lake Road exit on Route 9 nearly caused a fatality. But the Heck brothers of Hillsboro sprung into action and drew on their first-aid knowledge to rescue the unconscious driver.
As of Friday afternoon, the patient was in stable condition, according to Nelson Fire Chief Joseph Sarcione.
“If it weren’t for the heroic actions of those two boys, it would’ve been a whole different ballgame,” he said.
At around 5:40 a.m., Jake, 16, Vincent, 19, their sister Skie, 21, and mother, Melissa, were driving along Route 9 toward Keene. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction, when Melissa noticed sparks under the oncoming vehicle. Flames appeared to be coming from underneath the truck, which suddenly swerved across the road, crashing into a vertical rock face and coming to rest in a cloud of smoke, she said.
Vincent shouted, telling his mother to pull over and leapt from the van before it had come to a complete stop, he said in an interview Friday. The commotion awakened Jake, who was soon at his brother’s heels, and Melissa called 911.
Vincent ran to the truck and saw the driver’s-side door was crumpled in. He broke the door off but found only a spent airbag where the driver should have been sitting — the man had been thrown from his seat and was up on the dashboard, Vincent said.
He said he began pulling the driver, who was unconscious, out of the vehicle. He was yelling, trying to talk to him and learn if anyone else was inside.
Meanwhile, Jake searched the vehicle and, finding no one, helped his brother carry the man from the fire.
The brothers knew time was of the essence, expecting the fire would likely get worse — an assumption that proved dangerously accurate.
“The vehicle literally — not 10 seconds after I pulled him out — went up [in flames],” Vincent said.
Another motorist driving by stopped to help the brothers move the man even farther away as the fire grew.
Vincent has CPR and first-aid training through the Red Cross, and Jake took a CPR course with the Hillsboro Fire Department. Once they had carried the driver a safe distance from the fire, the brothers began checking his injuries. Jake, noticing the man was having trouble breathing, said he used a chin-lift technique to open his airways, while also monitoring his pulse, and wiped blood from his face and disinfected a cut. The teens cut off his shirt to check for other injuries, and continued talking to him, hoping he would come to.
“My main focus was just making sure he was OK,” Jake said. “I didn’t really have any other thoughts.”
He and Vincent stayed with the man until first responders arrived to take him to Cheshire Medical Center.
Being unconscious in a burning vehicle, the driver would have “hands-down” died if it hadn’t been for the Hecks’ swift actions, Keene fire Capt. Chris Staples said.
“The fact that these people stopped and actually agreed to help, clearly putting their lives at risk to do that … that’s pretty profound,” he said.
Melissa said she was concerned for the driver, as well as how her kids might respond to such a traumatic event. But watching them navigate the situation with focus and care, she said she mostly felt pride.
“I was just really proud of my boys for being able to do that … to work together, and they rose to that challenge,” she said. By late Friday morning, the family was back on the road to visit relatives in New Jersey and Maryland.
Additional information was not available from N.H. State Police on Friday.
In Staples’ words, the morning could be described as “Absolute heroism at its finest.”
In Vincent’s words, it was “one hell of a way to start the morning.”