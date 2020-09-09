Despite the uniqueness of a primary election during a pandemic, Monadnock Region voters still turned out Tuesday, although significantly more opted to vote absentee than in previous years.
In light of COVID-19, New Hampshire legislators expanded eligibility for absentee voting, making more Granite Staters than ever eligible to cast their ballots by mail.
Some area towns saw total turnout above 40 percent, such as Dublin, where 550 of the 1,230 voters on the checklist cast ballots, and Harrisville, where 429 of the town’s 870 registered voters did so.
Rindge Town Clerk Lauralei Knight said the town received about 170 absentee ballots during the state primary elections two years ago, and had gotten nearly double that by about 10:45 Tuesday morning. She noted that in-person traffic by that point had been slower than in previous years.
“It’s been kind of in little spurts. But we had so many absentee ballots, we’re not expecting a huge turnout,” she said. Final results from the town showed that 334 of the 1,328 ballots cast, or about 25 percent, were absentee.
Monica Kolessar, 66, said she decided to vote in person at Rindge Memorial School because she “didn’t trust the mailing system completely.” A retired registered nurse, Kolessar said she was comfortable voting at the polls as long as social distancing and face coverings were in use.
“I know of people whose ballots, in other states, have taken 19 days just to get across town,” Kolessar said. “So I said, ‘I’m showing up.’ ”
Deb Murray of Swanzey encountered that issue firsthand. Murray said she requested her absentee ballot around Aug. 20, but realized last week that the ballot hadn’t arrived. She called Swanzey Town Hall to find out what she could do, and said she was told her ballot had been sent on Aug. 24, but that the town’s records showed it had not been returned.
Murray was able to get a replacement ballot at town hall on Tuesday, which she returned via a local dropbox. She said the process was simple and that she also plans to vote absentee in the presidential election Nov. 3.
“I prefer to go in person, but this year I just, with all of the controversy about Swanzey and COVID and everything, I just didn’t want to go in person to vote today,” Murray said, referring to recent outcry over the use of the Christian Life Fellowship church as a polling place amid concerns about Facebook posts made by the church’s pastor. People have also suggested changing the polling location due to the church’s parking lot, which some residents have said is not well lit and can become dangerous in bad weather, and concerns about whether voting should be held in a place of worship.
Robert Kendall, who voted at the church Tuesday, said coming to the polls felt like a way to maintain an aspect of routine at a time when so much has been affected by the pandemic. According to Swanzey Town Clerk Ron Fontaine, nearly 400 people requested absentee ballots this year.
“Just trying to keep a little bit of normalcy to it,” Kendall said. “Just doing it the old way I’ve always done it, COVID or not.”
In Keene, about 34 percent of those voting Tuesday cast absentee ballots. A total of 269 Republicans and 1,352 Democrats voted absentee, with 4,740 votes cast overall.
In Hancock, where nearly 500 ballots had been submitted as of 3:30 p.m., Town Moderator Richard Haskins said about 300 of them were absentee ballots. Even in high-turnout years, Haskins said he’s never seen more than 100 absentee ballots.
Roxbury Town Clerk Robin Buffum likewise said the nine absentee ballots cast there “is the most absentee ballots I’ve ever had,” noting that two or three is more typical in the small town of about 220 residents.
And in Jaffrey, Town Clerk Kelly Rollins described the 360 absentee ballots that community saw as “tons.”
“It was a lot for a state primary,” she said.
Marlow also saw a big jump in absentee voters, with 41 absentee ballots cast.
“We normally have like maybe 10 absentee ballots,” said Town Moderator Kenneth Dassau. A total of 198 people voted there, representing about 33 percent of the town’s 595 registered voters.
Dan Townsend, 24, said he felt voting in person was less risky in a place like Marlow than in larger communities.
“Ideally, we would have voted absentee, but for us, it just ended up [being] easier for us to come in person,” Townsend said of him and his fiancée, Courtney Hamel.
Specifically, he said the governor’s race — and his support for Democrat Andru Volinsky of Concord — brought him out.
Townsend, a mechanic, spoke about what he sees as the need for a universal health care system and his own inability to find coverage he can afford. In the past, he said, he’s tended to sit elections out, believing his vote doesn’t matter.
This year was different.
“It’s too important not to [vote] this time,” he said.
