Three truckloads of absentee ballots are being sent to municipal clerks’ offices throughout New Hampshire ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, according to the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office.
The shipments started Monday, with all ballots expected to be delivered to clerks by Friday, the office said in a news release. Upon their receipt by city and town clerks, the ballots will be sent to voters who requested them.
Military and overseas voters who’d asked to vote absentee were sent their ballots this past Saturday, according to the release.
Registered voters can request an absentee ballot by completing a form available on the N.H. Secretary of State’s website, at bit.ly/request-absentee, and submitting it to their local clerk. Requests for an absentee ballot must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 and returned to the clerk by the same time on Election Day Nov. 3.
Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state has allowed COVID-19 concerns as a valid reason to vote absentee. During the Sept. 8 state primary, area clerks reported swells in the number of people who did so.