The New Hampshire Troopers Association has endorsed N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes for governor, the Feltes campaign announced. Feltes, of Concord, won the Democratic nomination in last week’s primary to face off against incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields, in the Nov. 3 general election. Libertarian Darryl W. Perry of Manchester will also be on the ballot after qualifying as a third-party candidate. The troopers association endorsed Sununu in his bid for re-election in 2018. “This year we went through the most difficult contract negotiations ever,” Marc Beaudoin, the association’s executive director, said in a prepared statement, noting the continued lack of a contract. “I know the members of the NH Troopers Association and their families are disappointed that the Governor refused to accept the third-party fact-finder’s recommendation ... With that in mind, today we are endorsing Dan Feltes for Governor,” Beaudoin said. “We know he is committed to public safety, public service, and to the workers of the State.”
