The Keene Day Care Center has reported that someone who had been at the Wood Street facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
The center learned about the positive test last Wednesday, Executive Director Suelaine Poling told The Sentinel Monday morning.
She declined to say whether it was a child or a staff member who had contracted the virus but confirmed that only one person had received positive test results. The person who tested positive was last at the center Nov. 23, she said.
All those who had potential exposure to the virus — about 20 people — were notified and instructed to quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines, which recommend quarantining for a period of 14 days, according to Poling. Families were notified of the potential exposure Friday, she said.
She said last week’s positive test was the first and only confirmed case of COVID-19 at the day care and that operations are continuing as usual. The center has been open continuously since the pandemic began in earnest back in March, Poling said.
The day care serves about 80 children, from infants to 5-year-olds, and staffs roughly 20 people.
Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson