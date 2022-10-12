Differing opinions on abortion, school vouchers and how to bring down energy costs separate Keene residents Tom Savastano and Jodi Newell, who are competing in the general election Nov. 8 for N.H. House, Cheshire District 4.
Savastano, 56, defeated Matthew D. Roach in the Republican primary on Sept. 13, while Newell, 42, a Democrat, ran for her party's nomination unopposed.
District 4 covers Keene's Ward 4, encompassing a portion of downtown and stretching south to the Swanzey border.
In an email to The Sentinel, Savastano, an ordained minister, said he thinks the state has grown increasingly polarized, especially with regard to recent inflation, and he hopes to help remedy that.
"Fortunately, our state has been well managed fiscally, and I believe we should elect representatives that will continue to keep taxes low, while looking for practical policies that help working families, seniors and businesses to thrive," he wrote.
Newell said that with so many people affected by the scarcity of affordable housing and with recent energy hikes, it's important Granite Staters feel heard. She works in a transitional homeless shelter in Norwell, Mass. She is also an overdose crisis organizer and leads teams in New Hampshire and Vermont that work with organizations that advocate with treatment and harm reduction for those dealing with substance use disorder.
"I wanted to get involved," she said of why she's running for election. "It is a priority of mine to involve people in the decision-making process and bring their voices to the Legislature."
Savastano said he thinks a solution to tackling surging energy bills would come from tapping a wide mix of energy sources.
"I support a mixture of green technology, clean fossil-fuels such as natural gas, and exploring the role of alternatives such as nuclear energy," he wrote in his email.
He also stated that he supports the recently passed Emergency Energy Assistance programs, which provide $650 in heating and electric assistance to families making 60 to 75 percent of the state median income ($74,942 to $93,676 for a four-person household), and he would be open to considering further assistance if needed.
Newell is looking closer to home, to Keene's community power agreement.
Under a community power arrangement, a municipal government rather than a utility sources electricity for local consumers. This gives the municipality more control over the power supply, allowing it to seek lower-cost or greener options, while a utility continues to maintain transmission lines and deliver the electricity. The state Public Utilities Commission gave Keene's plan the green light on Oct. 3.
Newell thinks a community power agreement should be applied on a state level, but with some adjustments.
"I would like to see more support for families and accountability for big polluters," she said. "We have major corporations that come in and use so much electricity, and we have no standards, so how are we holding them accountable?"
On abortion, Savastano supports legislation passed last year that prohibits most abortions in New Hampshire after 24 weeks of pregnancy. There are exceptions to save a woman’s life or for fetuses with fatal anomalies.
"I believe that true reproductive justice involves protection of the lives of the unborn, particularly after the age of [fetal] viability," he wrote, adding that he would also consider a stricter cutoff.
Newell by contrast said she thinks there shouldn’t be any cutoff on abortion and that she would support codifying reproductive rights in the Granite State.
"I don’t think we can decide because we are not doctors," she said. "Leave that to the people who understand the situation surrounding it and the experts. I don’t think the state Legislature has any place in deciding what decision a woman should make for her family planning."
As part of her campaign, Newell has also stressed the need for more public school funding and thinks the state should be focusing its dollars there, and not on private schooling.
"Our future depends on our children being educated," she said. "What we’ve done in diverting funding to [the Education Freedom Accounts] is dismantling the system that is so crucial to healthy communities and a prosperous future."
New Hampshire’s Education Freedom Accounts, which Savastano supports, provide grants to be used to pay some of a child’s expenses at a private school. While backers say they offer more choices for families who want their children out of public school but can’t afford private-school tuition, opponents argue they pull money from public education.
The N.H. Department of Education reported that as of Sept. 9, the one-year-old program was serving 3,025 students, most of whom were already attending private school.
"I believe that competitive school markets produce better education opportunities for children," Savastano wrote.
"If public schools see parents making such choices, they should consider how to improve so as to attract more students."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.