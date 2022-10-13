When Joyce Heywood’s mother-in-law read a published copy of the writings of Heywood’s mother, Claudia Chicklas, she took away more than just learning about the perspective of an Abenaki woman in the 20th century.
“My mother-in-law said what [she] got from that book was love — it’s family love,” Heywood, of Upton, Mass., said. “That’s something that’s across the board. Anyone can identify with that, and that’s what my mom’s real purpose was.”
With the help of her sister Margaret Perillo, Heywood compiled Chicklas’ essays in a book titled “Woven Through the Sweetgrass: Memories of a New England Abenaki Family,” which the two siblings self-published in 2021. The title of the book alludes to their great-grandparents’ tradition of basket weaving using sweetgrass, a custom passed down through generations of Abenaki people.
About 70 people tuned in virtually and in Heberton Hall of the Keene Public Library to witness Heywood narrate how her family, the Sadoques, moved from their ancestral Abenaki homeland of Odanak in Quebec, Canada, to Connecticut and later Keene at a lecture Wednesday evening. The lecture followed Indigenous Peoples’ Day which was observed Monday this year.
Suzie O’Bomsawin, assistant executive director and human resources officer at the Abenakis of Odanak Council, preceded Heywood to provide context of the Abenaki Nation boundaries that form what is called Ndakina. O’Bomsawin is a member of the Odanak community from which the Sadoques moved, near Pierreville, Quebec.
“People were referring to [Odanak] as ‘the village,’ so it was just translated into the Abenaki language,” O’Bomsawin said to attendees. “ ‘Ndakina’ means ‘our territory’ in the Abenaki language. It is really important to understand the land in terms of river watersheds ... [because] it is how everything is connected to each other [in Ndakina].”
And for the Sadoques, rivers meant everything. Heywood said her family moved to Norwich, Conn., in the 1870s via the Connecticut River by canoe.
“They had begun a journey that would return them to lands their ancestors had left two centuries before when they were driven north by the encroaching British colonialists,” Heywood said in her lecture.
The Sadoques soon sailed back north up the river to settle in the Keene and Marlborough area in about 1880 with aspirations of trade with residents through their knowledge of basket weaving and tanning fur hides, according to Heywood. The Elm City was recommended to them by a soap salesman they met while in Connecticut, Heywood said.
She said her great-grandfather Israel Sadoques found fortune in crafting splints to sell to the Cheshire Chair Co. of Keene. Meanwhile his wife, Mary, ran her own business in Keene in the early 1900s.
“[Mary] opened her own shop in Keene at a time when most women weren’t encouraged to take an active part in the male-dominated world of trade and commerce,” Heywood told the audience. “It took guts and a level head to go out on her own.”
The Sadoques faced discrimination for their Native American identity, said Heywood, who shared after the lecture a story Chicklas told her about how the family befriended a Jewish family in Keene who also faced prejudice and had difficulty finding housing.
“They said, we were told, that no one in town would rent them a room even though they had money,” Heywood said. “And my family let them stay with them.”
Chicklas began writing down knowledge, memories and tales of the Sadoques and Watso families, her paternal and maternal lineage, in the 1990s up until her death in 2008. Heywood and Perillo felt compelled to publish their mother’s collected writings as they found stories they’d previously never seen on Chicklas’ old computer they inherited, Heywood said after the lecture.
Though much of the book was compiled during the pandemic, it had been a project of several years before the sisters started with help from family reunions.
“I started sending stories, printing them out and mailing them to [my sister],” Heywood said. “Then we talked on the phone over them and what she remembered and what I remembered and then other family members ... [at] family reunions every five years at Surry Mountain.”
Heywood said their biggest hurdle was figuring out how to logically organize so many writings about Abenaki culture, before she eventually thought it best to stick with a chronological framing of events.
For Heywood, it was important to at last get her mother’s words out in the world not only for her relatives who wanted to see them but to also ensure stories like that of the Sadoques sheltering the Jewish family would be preserved. And there was a time-sensitive factor: Perillo was nearing the end of her life and longed to help complete the project before her death.
“My family here are often thought of, or not thought of, as a lower part of society,” Heywood said after the event ended. “They weren’t lower; they all became educated and went on to the same lifestyles as the white people. I hope people got a greater appreciation [from the lecture] for people in the ‘lower’ part of society.”
“Woven Through the Sweetgrass: Memories of a New England Abenaki Family” is available for purchase online on Amazon. The Keene Public Library livestreamed Wednesday’s event via Facebook Live, which may be viewed on its Facebook page and which the library also hopes to upload to YouTube.
