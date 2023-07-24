PETERBOROUGH — On a sunny Sunday, a reprieve from rain and flooding that has clouded much of the summer, the 63rd Edward MacDowell Medal was awarded to Abenaki filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin.
“[Alanis’s] cinema is the cinema of listening and giving voice,” introductory speaker Jesse Wente said. “Her cinema is of the people in a way most documentaries never even attempt to be.”
MacDowell Medal Day, a free event held annually since 1960 when the first award was given to Thornton Wilder, included the awards ceremony and a picnic, followed by two hours of open studios. The event is the only day of the year the artists’ retreat is open to the public, during which attendees can visit with resident artists and see their studios.
Obomsawin, 90, was the first woman filmmaker to receive the award, MacDowell Board of Directors Chair Nell Painter said in her opening remarks. Her speech — under a large, white tent where a few hundred people assembled — was followed by several speeches about MacDowell, culminating with Wente’s introduction of Obomsawin.
“Alanis has held a mirror up to Canada and colonialism,” Wente said. “She’s provided the microphone for many to use their voices to speak truth to power.”
Obomsawin has worked for more than 50 years and released 56 films, Wente added in his speech.
“I hope she knows that the work I have done was all inspired by her and that her presence will [be honored] beyond seven generations. My people, we believe that you exist [in] this world to do deeds that will live seven generations in the future,” he said. “That is the purpose of life: to honor people we will never meet. And Alanis has done this so well.”
Obomsawin took the microphone to a standing ovation.
“You make me feel so welcome, as if you are all my friends,” she began.
Obomsawin spoke about the Abenaki of New England, “people from where the sun rises,” who lost their land during wars with American colonists 300 years ago. The leaders gathered the remaining Abenaki, she continued, and told them to preserve a part of their language, culture or traditions so that their descendants could meet again, “make a circle from the memories that they saved,” and reunify their people.
“I have lived long enough to see this,” Obomsawin concluded. “And I want to tell all our people that have passed how dignified and beautiful they were and still are.”
The crowd broke into thunderous applause as Obomsawin was bestowed with her medal. Then, after a 45-minute picnic lunch around the lawn, visitors strolled the grounds to visit the 25 residents in their studios.
In the Alexander Studio, green and blue acrylic paintings hung from the walls as a TV, situated vertically on the floor, depicted an animated creature with a face in its chest talking. Cristóbal Cea, an interdisciplinary artist who has been in his residency for three weeks, explained he was working with representations of monsters in the 16th century and the way those pertained to colonialism.
“People were seeing something new; they were seeing what they wanted to see,” he said. “These are paintings that I want to be very fluid, so they are paintings that you might see what you want to see.”
He added that he was using engravings and paintings from the period as a guide to create his gothic depictions, including his focus on the idea of cannibals.
“Every time you have someone going somewhere else, they invent that there are cannibals. Like, it’s the best way to dehumanize a population,” he said. “It means that you’re not human because you don’t respect human life. Because you don’t distinguish between food and humans.”
In the Irving Fine studio, jazz vocalist and composer Aubrey Johnson sat by a piano and answered questions. She performed a bit of “Don’t Be Afraid,” a new song she has been composing while at the retreat and hopes to finish in the next day or two. Hailing from Brooklyn, N.Y., she said her four-week fellowship has helped her focus.
“When I got here, it took a couple days for my nervous system to acclimate,” she said. “It’s been such a gift to have an expanse of time … I do much better when I don’t feel rushed.”
Lawrence Siegel, a Westmoreland composer who has had three fellowships at MacDowell, said he had worked in the Irving Fine studio during his time at the retreat.
"[MacDowell] caused me to move to the Monadnock Region," he said.
Visitors continued talking to the writers, painters, composers and others scattered across the space as the clock ticked toward 4 p.m., when attendees would have to wait another year before getting a glimpse into the artistic process. But all the artists expressed the way MacDowell deepened their lives and work, demonstrating the thankfulness Obomsawin had for the organization and award.
"I didn't know that in my lifetime I would be recognized like this," Obomsawin said. "I just didn't know that I could feel so much love."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.