WINCHESTER — Almost a year after voters approved $25,000 at town meeting to hire a part-time social worker for the police department, little progress has been made to fill the position.
Town Administrator Karey Miner said in an interview Monday that Winchester has not posted a job listing for the role and the funds are waiting in the wings while the town focuses on hiring police officers.
“With our staffing at the police department and not having a chief, it just didn’t get done last year,” Miner said.
Then-Police Chief Mike Tollett asked the selectboard in 2020 to hire a part-time social worker to assist the department. Tollett, who now heads the Harrisville Police Department, said the benefits would be twofold: People in the community who are struggling with mental health issues or substance-use disorders would be connected with resources, and police could be freed up to handle other calls.
After the selectboard declined to renew Tollett’s contract in early 2021, voters took up the initiative for a social worker themselves. Citizens submitted a petition warrant article that passed in March, despite not being recommended by the selectboard.
Though the selectboard appointed an officer to head the department in the interim, the position of police chief remained unfilled until last October, when the town hired Erik Josephson for this role.
Josephson is still in the process of hiring new officers and getting his feet wet in Winchester, Miner said.
“Once we have some manpower … that is next,” she said of hiring a part-time social worker.
Last month, the town’s selectboard fired a police sergeant at Josephson’s recommendation. The chief has also recommended the board fire a lieutenant, and a hearing is scheduled to be held in public session Thursday about this request. (See related story.)
Aside from the lieutenant, the police department has only three officers authorized to conduct patrols, Miner said.
Selectboard Chairman Ben Kilanski said Monday that the town did begin researching what it would take to hire a social worker for the police department but never got as far as creating a job listing.
“We haven’t been able to find somebody that would do it for that amount of money,” Kilanski said.
Though the town never got a good quote of the cost, it became clear that the $25,000 set aside by the voters would not suffice, he said.
“As soon as we knew that money was going to be the biggest obstacle, that pretty much put a damper on the whole project,” Kilanski said. “[But] it didn’t stop it; it’s obviously still going to happen.”
The issue will be addressed once the town gets through the election season, Kilanski said.
Meanwhile, some residents have continued to advocate for the position to be filled.
At Saturday’s deliberative session, a proposed amendment to increase the operating budget to include $25,000 for a part-time social worker failed.
Town officials at the session at the Winchester School gymnasium noted that the $25,000 approved last year remains set aside for the position and that amending the budget proposal to include more money would not obligate the town to spend it on a social worker.
Still, Winchester resident Natalie Quevedo said Monday that she and other residents will continue to advocate for the police department to hire someone for the role. She said there are plans to pursue an additional petition article next year to create a permanent position at the department for a social worker.
Residents who have struggled with mental health or domestic abuse could benefit from a social worker assisting police, Quevedo said. Plus, the social worker could curb some of the extra work taken on by officers and may be able to provide additional services that officers are not trained to offer, she said.
“It would just be a world of help for the residents of Winchester if we could get that [social worker] as a permanent position,” Quevedo said.