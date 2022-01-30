TROY — Veronika Sokol has a way with words. It’s earning her recognition across New Hampshire — and possibly beyond.
Sokol, a senior at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School, recently won the statewide Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest, facilitated by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Having advanced through the local, district and state tiers of the competition, next up for Sokol is the nationwide judging, where the Troy resident is one of 53 high-school students in the running for a $30,000 college scholarship.
“I really wanted to use my voice in another outlet to be able to impact people,” Sokol, 16, said of her decision to participate in the contest. “And I’m hoping that this essay that I’ve written will impact those who hear it.”
The audio-essay contest is in its 75th year and draws more than 60,000 participants annually, according to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
As the statewide winner of the competition earlier this month, Sokol won a $1,500 scholarship, according to Paul Lloyd, state adjutant for the New Hampshire VFW.
This year’s theme was “America: Where do we go from here?” With a prompt that speaks to the future, Sokol chose to look back.
“One of the main themes for my essay, it was my grandmother’s immigration story,” Sokol said in an interview Friday, adding that her grandmother, Rose, immigrated to the United States from the Philippines in the 1970s. Sokol has always known that immigration was an important part of her family’s history, but the Voice of Democracy contest prompted conversations that revealed new details of her grandmother’s struggles and determination.
“... [M]y grandmother’s story, that inspiration, can hopefully inspire others to be able to make America a welcoming place that will welcome others who may be coming from other countries, to feel more at home and to make sure that we will continue to rise as a nation and as a whole,” Sokol said.
Sokol participated in the contest last year — when the prompt was “Is this the country our founders envisioned?” — and though she won at the district level, she was eliminated at the state level. This year, she took a much more personal approach.
Sokol first submitted her essay in October to the local post in Keene, VFW 799, which accepts submissions from Keene as well as surrounding towns that do not have their own VFW chapter, according to Vince Bradley, a member of the Auxiliary VFW who oversees scholarship activities.
The submissions are reviewed by anonymous judges, and there are no names attached to the audio files as they listen to them, he said. Judges are community members, often educators or local business leaders, Bradley explained, and the essays are evaluated for originality, content and delivery.
Sokol read her winning essay last Sunday at a local VFW meeting in Keene.
"When she speaks from the heart, and the family connections that she has with the American story — [it] really resonates when she speaks," he said.
After winning at the local level, Sokol’s essay was entered into the district-wide contest, which includes Charlestown, Claremont, Hinsdale, Keene, Milford and Winchester, according to Bradley.
From there, Sokol advanced to the state level, and learned she won at the winner’s banquet on Jan. 15, which she attended through Zoom.
Sokol’s mother, Rochelle, was in the room beside her daughter when the New Hampshire VFW announced the winner.
“It was a very emotional, nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat, bated-breath kind of moment,” Rochelle Sokol said. “... It was such a surreal moment because I knew how much of a dream come true it was for her.”
A long-time wordsmith, Veronika Sokol has been writing poetry since second grade. She is this year’s New Hampshire teen poet laureate ambassador, a role that involves being the adviser to the state’s teen poets laureate and editing an online zine, a small publication.
Her poetry experience informed her approach to the Voice of Democracy contest, she said.
“When I write poetry, I often try to write it in a way that is very accessible to those who may be reading it or who may be listening to it,” she said. “So when I’m crafting my essays, I try to take a similar approach with a little bit less of that lyrical tone that comes along with poetry, that kind of rhythm.”
The national winner will be announced this spring at a virtual awards ceremony (the exact date has yet to be announced), Sokol said.
“I’m so proud to be representing our state in this,” she said. “And I’m so grateful for the opportunity because I feel like it’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime sort of thing.”
In addition to Voice of Democracy, the VFW and its Auxilliary partner facilitate other scholarship contests, including the Patriot's Pen for middle-schoolers and the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest for high-schoolers. Students in the Keene area who are interested in learning more about the scholarships can contact Vince Bradley at aux799vfw@gmail.com or 352-4046.