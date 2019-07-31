William Greenwood wasn’t the type of kid to chase after fire engines.
He didn’t grow up dreaming of becoming a firefighter, as some children do, he said. But his career trajectory changed after he witnessed his sister get into a bad car crash when he was 20 years old.
“I watched a small-town, volunteer fire department struggle with manpower to complete the rescue, and I ended up assisting them. And then after that was all said and done and over with, I was asked if I was interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter,” he said. “And that is exactly how I got introduced to the fire service.”
More than 20 years later, Greenwood retired this month as a lieutenant in the Keene Fire Department to take a post as chief of the fire department at the T.F. Green International Airport in Providence, R.I. He started the new job this week.
The Manchester native came to Keene from Bedford after starting out as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician. And over the past 22 years in the Elm City, he’s become a trusted educator in his field.
Much like his entry into the world of firefighting, Greenwood’s path to training other first responders was influenced by a personal experience.
Early in his career, Greenwood was fighting a fire on Court Street when his gear caught on fire. Though others in the department posited that he had simply stayed in the burning building too long, there was no solid explanation for why it had happened, he said.
So Greenwood set out to find out for himself. After doing some research, he discovered that many modern furnishings are made with plastic- and hydrocarbon-based materials that, when burned, emit smoke and gases that are also flammable.
When the smoke was exposed to oxygen, he said, it caught fire, lighting his gear along with it.
“I quickly realized that I was a case study. I had lived through an incident that was dangerous, and no one could really explain,” Greenwood said. “And then once I understood the science behind it, I started educating people on a class that I developed called ‘Surviving the Insult.’ ”
In 2004, he founded his own company, Fire Emergency Training Consultation Services, to offer training to area fire departments, and has since given seminars at national conferences around the country. He’s developed numerous training sessions, including one aimed at bridging the generational gap between fire department leadership and new recruits, he said.
Former Keene deputy fire chief Clayton Stalker, who hired Greenwood when he first came to the department in 1997, said Greenwood is nationally recognized for his leadership training.
“He was very progressive. He was always trying to improve himself, always trying to learn more and get better at what he did,” Stalker said. “One of the things that I probably admired most about Bill was his willingness to share his knowledge and experience with other younger firefighters.”
One of those less experienced firefighters was Randy L. Filiault, who was a call firefighter in Keene for six years. Filiault, an at-large city councilor, said Greenwood was a mentor to him as he was starting out with the department, and the two have remained friends ever since.
“The great thing about Bill back then when I was fresh out of the fire academy is that in the professional level, he never really looked down on anybody. He looked at everybody as an equal,” Filiault said. “And I know that the younger firefighters that he trained as he came up through the ranks as lieutenant, I know they really appreciated and respected that.”
Alongside his training duties and his career in the Keene Fire Department, Greenwood has worked at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport for 24 years, and said he has been the assistant fire chief there for the past 12.
One of the reasons Greenwood said he chose to move on from Keene now is the toll that firefighting takes on one’s mental health.
“You can’t really prepare an emergency responder for the kind of trauma that they’re going to be exposed to,” he said. “They teach you the technical and the tactics, and they teach you the knowledge base to handle whatever it is for the problem, but they don’t teach the emotional impact.”
He can easily recall the toughest calls. A two-day old child who died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) just a few days into his career in Keene. An 8-year-old boy who died in a fire set by his mother. A call for a person trapped in a car that had gone into the river, during which Greenwood almost drowned.
“You put that away in your head, and you don’t ever get rid of it. It’s just there, and it’s waiting to resurface,” he said.
When he first started at the Keene Fire Department, Greenwood said talking about mental health was taboo. But a lot has changed since then, he said, and Keene firefighters now have consistent opportunities to speak with counselors, therapists or clergy members about the trauma they face on the job.
Personally, Greenwood said, attending counseling, exercising regularly and practicing yoga have helped. But when a firefighter relives past trauma during subsequent traumatic experiences, those coping mechanisms sometimes aren’t enough.
Around Thanksgiving last year, Greenwood said he decided to begin seriously looking for a new position. He hoped to build on the leadership skills he’s been honing through his training experience, but knew that a leadership role was unlikely to open up in Keene anytime soon, he said.
So he was excited for the opportunity to head up the fire department at T.F. Green International Airport, a job he said will allow him to forge a new vision for the organization while continuing to emphasize training and professional development.
“It’s in my wheelhouse, and it’s still very close to my heart, and I’m still very passionate about it, but I’m not going to have to be the boots-on-the-ground person that maybe is going to every call like I am here,” he said.
But it was sad to leave the Keene Fire Department, he said, which he describes as “second to none.” And both Stalker and Filiault agree that his departure is a loss for the department — but thanks to his training efforts, they said there are capable firefighters ready to step in and take the reins.
“He’s one of those type of people that you can replace, but it takes like three people to replace. He’s just that good,” Filiault said. “You get the good firefighter, the good person, the good trainer — and he was just all of those in one.”