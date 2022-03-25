Community members — including those experiencing homelessness or who said they previously or nearly had — made impassioned calls Thursday for the city of Keene to take action on the issue.
All told, more than 15 people spoke at the meeting of the City Council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee at city hall, where three city councilors presented ideas focused on “reducing harms associated with homelessness.”
The ideas by Councilors Bryan Lake, Ward 3; Bobby Williams, Ward 2; and Catherine Workman, Ward 4, include establishing a designated area for camping with city-funded dumpsters and restrooms and creating parking lots where people living out of their cars could sleep for the night.
Community members who spoke at Thursday's meeting called for compassion and human dignity for those experiencing homelessness and innovative leadership from city officials to develop both short- and long-term solutions.
City officials and the leaders of local shelter services, meanwhile, described homelessness as a growing problem that has many causes. It has been exacerbated by rising housing costs and widening wealth inequality, they said.
The meeting — which more than 40 people attended — came a little more than a week after the deadline for people living in an encampment behind a West Street shopping plaza to leave. Earlier this month, the city, at the request of the property owners, issued no-trespass orders to those who had been living in what multiple people described as a roughly 15-person camp.
At Thursday night's meeting, Councilor Williams called the order for the people to vacate the encampment last week “a wakeup call to remind us that the system we have still isn’t working for everybody and some people are being left behind.
“I think it is our responsibility to fix that,” he said.
Williams said he experienced homelessness during part of 1995 and much of 1996, when he was about 19. He said he “went from living situation to living situation,” sometimes living in a tent or a vehicle or on a mattress in a crawl space under a porch.
“It’s hard to build a better life for yourself under those circumstances,” Williams said. “It’s hard to find a way to move to better housing, or to be able to land a better job or to take classes at the community college or to date. I know this because that was my situation.”
The city should establish designated areas for camping with dumpsters and bathrooms, he said. Camping is not legal anywhere in Keene, ever since Wheelock Campground closed in 2018, he said. Since people will camp in the city no matter what, he added, officials should admit that it is happening and legalize it so it can be better managed and regulated.
Williams also suggested designated parking areas where people sleeping in their vehicles could park overnight and sleep in relative security, with social services available and some level of police presence. He said that such programs are becoming common practice on the West Coast and he would like to see a pilot project this summer.
“We aren't asking for a free-for-all on camping and parking here," Williams said. "But rather we're asking that we use these needs as opportunities to get people out of hiding and bring them to a place where they can get the support they need to get themselves to a better situation.”
He further recommended that the city review building code and zoning ordinances to accommodate low-cost housing options such as tiny homes, cottage communities and accessory dwelling units.
Housing is a supply-and-demand problem, Williams said, and there is more demand in Keene than there is supply. The city should do everything it can to expand subsidized and market-rate housing options to better balance the demand, he said.
Finally, Williams said that he would like the city to experiment with providing public bathroom facilities.
The committee members voted unanimously to have City Manager Elizabeth Dragon direct the recommendations to another committee for further research. The vote also instructed Dragon to continue working on a report on homelessness that will be submitted to the Governor's Council on Housing Stability.
Dragon said the city has been doing everything it can to help provide housing to those in need but can only help those who want help. Only a couple of people who were living behind the shopping plaza agreed to go to a shelter or rehab, she said.
“If someone is homeless and comes to the city, regardless of availability in shelters we will house them,” she said.
She described what she called a “broken” welfare system in the state, where people experiencing homelessness gravitate toward larger communities like Keene, straining shelters and city resources.
"It feels like bailing water out of a boat that is full of holes because no matter what we do as a community or how much additional capacity we create, unless the state's welfare structure is addressed it will never be enough," Dragon said.
The city — in coordination with organizations like Hundred Nights and Southwestern Community Services — already provides extensive services for those experiencing homelessness, she said.
Keene Human Services Manager Natalie Darcy said she has seen homelessness increase significantly in the past couple of years. The city works with people experiencing homelessness every day, she said.
Beth Daniels, the CEO of Southwestern Community Services, said that while some people experience homelessness due to mental health or substance-use issues, others like to live a nomadic lifestyle or close to nature.
“There are as many people experiencing homelessness as there are reasons for it,” Daniels said.
While building camps or parking areas could provide an area for some people, others might be deterred from going to those areas if there were rules or requirements to stay there, she said.
“It’s going to be a challenging situation, and I think implementing it is going to have a little bit more nuance to it than it appears on the surface,” Daniels said.
Keene native Jeffrey Thompson, 37, who spoke during the public-comment portion of the meeting, said he has been homeless on and off since he was 16. Right now, Thompson said, he lives with his girlfriend, who is sick with a head cold in a tent.
“I’m not just speaking for myself, I’m speaking for all the other homeless people that were too scared to come here,” Thompson said. “I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place: I’m too broken to work, but I’m not broken enough to be on Social Security. It’s a catch-22. I don’t know what the heck I’m going to do every day."
Thompson said he has the beginning stages of Parkinson's disease, sometimes causing him to shake uncontrollably, as well as a bad knee, a permanently broken collar bone and mental illnesses that make it difficult to work. He said he spends most days cleaning up trash left by other people experiencing homelessness.
“It’s hard; it’s really hard,” Thompson said. “The whole designated camping area thing, it’s a great idea.”
Others who spoke, such as Stacie Baez, said they had previously experienced homelessness.
“There was a time where I was addicted and I was homeless and I was struggling internally in silence,” Baez said. “I overcame them; I overcame those obstacles and I found healing in working with others that are now experiencing homelessness."
She called for creating or strengthening re-entry programs for formerly incarcerated people in Cheshire County, a better public transportation system to connect people to areas with jobs and resources and transitional housing for those who are struggling financially.
Baez added: “Homelessness is an experience, not an identity — nor should it be.”