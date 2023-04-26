Jeremy Michaud, a Troy resident who died last week in a motor vehicle crash in Vermont, could connect with anyone he met and always looked out for others, his wife and friends said.
"It's pretty cliché to say the good ones die young, but this is a devastating loss for what seems like a small country," said Jeremy's wife, Alana. "I can't even say 'community' because it's devastating for people all over New England and beyond."
Jeremy Michaud, 35, was a striker, geo-welder and pump worker for Cushing & Sons, a Keene well-drilling contractor co-owned by Bart Cushing and his children. He was self-employed as a landscaper for five years, his wife said, before his friend, Daniel Winslow, suggested he work at Cushing & Sons.
"He was one of those guys that some of us would strive to be like; he had the willingness to do whatever," said Winslow, of Troy, a welder at Cushing.
On the morning of April 18, Michaud was driving a 1993 Mack diesel truck owned by Cushing & Sons in Dover, Vt., Police Chief Randall Johnson said last week. Bart Cushing said Michaud was en route to drill a well in South Newfane.
As he was rounding a curve in the area of Dover Hill Road and Taft Brook Road, Johnson said the vehicle's brakes failed, causing Michaud to drive over an embankment and collide with trees off the road. Johnson said police believe he died on impact.
Witnesses heard Michaud blow the truck's air horn when he lost control, seemingly as a warning to other drivers, Johnson said.
"He could have cut across that road and dumped that truck, but in the one-in-500 chance or whatever it is someone would've been in the other lane, he chose not to take it," said Cushing, 65, of Gilsum. "But he warned everybody ahead of him."
Michaud began working for Cushing & Sons about two years ago, according to Cushing, who said he'd initially had reservations about hiring him. But Cushing said he was "proven 100 percent that would have been my error to make that mistake."
"He was a very good family man," Cushing said. "... I couldn't say one negative word about the man irregardless of the circumstance. He had excellent attendance, excellent morals, excellent honesty, excellent collaboration and coordination working with whoever."
Daniel Winslow said whether people had known Michaud for a minute, a week or a year, he had an inviting presence that delighted everyone.
"He always had this half smirk, half grin, and he'd do something silly or stupid, and you weren't in a bad mood anymore," Winslow said.
Alana said she met Jeremy in 2011 "very unexpectedly, but we had an immediate connection." They married in May 2015.
In addition to his wife, Michaud's obituary says he is survived by his children, Alexander, 15, Marlee, 13, and Jace, 10; his mother, Elizabeth Bills, of Spofford; his siblings Jason Michaud of Westmoreland, Joshua Berntsen of Keene and Billy-Jo Michaud of Spofford, as well as siblings Stephen Jardine, Stephanie Jardine and Sara Aldrich.
Alana said her husband enjoyed fishing and playing the guitar — a hobby he picked up from his late father, Leonard — and being outdoors.
"We really enjoyed camping," she said. "We'd go to different campgrounds and tent camp, and the biggest trip we took together was a trip to Texas in 2018 ... to see my sister that lives there."
Alana, Cushing and Winslow all shared stories over a phone call Tuesday about moments Michaud made them smile.
"I can't remember what the song was, but one time he was lip-syncing this song, he had his finger in the air, head bobbing back and forth; that's who he was even on site [for work]," Winslow said. "You could be up to your knees in mud and muck, and he might come up to you and just boop you on the nose just to make you laugh."
Family friend Michelle Goodwin, of Keene, set up a GoFundMe campaign April 19 to support the Michaud family.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $54,000 from just over 400 donors who include people and businesses, more than twice its fundraising goal of $25,000.
"I think it went to $20,000 in a day — it's truly a testament to how many lives he's touched," Goodwin said. "It's a really hard time for [Alana] and I'm happy she'll have a little nest egg to take that off of her plate."
Alana described her husband as an "old soul" who "loved with all his heart the best way he knew how." She hopes people remember him as a humble person who seemed to ground everyone around him.
"We never expected him to have reached so many people in New England, let alone in the Monadnock Region," Alana said. "I don't even think he realized how loved he was."
The GoFundMe campaign for the Michaud family can be found at https://gofund.me/8eeb54db.
