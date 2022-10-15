20221015-LOC-Housing Trust Fund

A housing development trust fund envisioned by a research team comprising local officials, activists and members of the Monadnock Interfaith Project would incentivize developers to build units affordable for

residents earning less than 60 percent of the area median income.

A group of Monadnock Region activists and officials have banded together and are working on a proposal to create a housing development trust fund to help combat the crippling scarcity of affordable housing in the Granite State.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com.






