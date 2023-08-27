TROY — The thought of a train finally being placed at the Cheshire Railroad Depot was enough to bring tears of joy to the eyes of Kim Chaffee, the Troy Historical Society’s chair.
The train, which Chaffee affectionately refers to as “she,” is a Budd Rail Diesel Car that once operated through Cheshire County. With the train secured and a green-light from the town given last September, all that’s left is to build a 100-foot-long vintage rail for it to go on.
On Saturday, Chaffee and a few others began leveling off the space, laying the stone and railroad ties, and putting the rails down. Most of the work was being done that day, she said.
“It’s very cool to be able to preserve history,” Chaffee said. “… Every time we open these doors, the first words out of everybody’s mouths are ‘I remember.’”
According to Chaffee, the Cheshire Railroad Depot holds a lot of history, whether that be people thinking back to themselves or their family taking a train down to Boston or having goods brought into the town.
“All those stories are going to be lost if we don’t capture them,” Chaffee said.
All the materials were donated, according to Chaffee.
The train itself was $6,000, which the historical society is currently fundraising. The society was close to having the full amount until to purchase more space on the property from the state. According to Chaffee, the society was granted the space and has a temporary use agreement that will last a year.
“Worst case, we will lease [the space], but the state’s the one that asked us to go ahead and make arrangements to buy it.”
The $20,000 cost of bringing it into Troy has already been donated, she said.
Coming in at 85 feet long and 118,000 pounds, the train will be placed next to what was the original rail trail. It will be brought in on a truck, according to Chaffee.
The train was bought from Vermont Rail in Burlington, Vt. and it currently sits on the rail in Walpole.
“She was built in ’57,” Chaffee said. “They stopped passenger service late ’58 and ’59 … She started going on to other places, she was kept in use and ended up running the North Shore. In ’98 they parked her up on the rails in Vermont Rail Deck.”
The train will need work such as cleaning up the stainless steel outside and repairing minor damage on the inside.
“I’ve gotten so attached, and I get really emotional,” Chaffer said.
There’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears to see this project through, she added. The historical society has been participating in model train shows to drum up public interest in what the goal is of getting the train onto the Cheshire Railroad Depot property.
“What girl doesn’t want a train? That’s my theory,” Chaffee said.
Depot Day, an event meant to bring people into the depot, is slated for Oct. 14 and the goal is to have the train on its new rails by that time, Chaffee said.
“I will move heaven and earth to hear its horn in town,” Chaffee said. “To have that whistle through this town again would just be amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.