Today, we debut three new comics in the weekend color comics section: Arlo and Janis, Baby Blues and Frazz.
They replace Frank & Ernest, Prince Valiant and The Lockhorns. This is the final change in our mini makeover this year of the daily and color comics sections.
As you might remember, we held month-long voting beginning in March for a comic to replace Dilbert, during which time we also asked which comics you enjoyed and which you thought we should get rid of. The feedback from this survey was very helpful to us, and we formed a comics focus group from people who participated in the survey and opted to be part of the group.
The group’s first order of business was replacing Wumo, which, according to the survey, was strongly disliked. After the group nominated new comics and voted, the choice was Pearls Before Swine, which began May 30 and runs Mondays through Saturdays.
The next step was refreshing the weekend color comics. The group voted on three comics to eliminate, based on choices from the survey feedback. To replace them, we chose Arlo and Janis, our most popular comic in the survey but one that we didn’t run in the color section, and Baby Blues, the runner-up to Pearls Before Swine in the previous round of voting. Arlo and Janis, you may already know, centers on the family life of two baby boomers, while Baby Blues chronicles the adventures of the MacPherson family.
The group then picked the third new comic, and their choice was Frazz, the tale of elementary-school janitor and Renaissance man Edwin “Frazz” Frazier.
We thank this group, affectionately known as the “comics crew,” for their work over the past two months. Their opinions were invaluable, and they made their choices with thoughtfulness and good humor. As you can see, a lot of hard work went into the funnies!
