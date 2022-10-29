In July of 1918, World War I was raging in the North of France. More than 600 people from Keene served in the war, and 25 of them gave their lives for the cause. One of them was Private First Class George Dilboy.
Dilboy enlisted from Keene as a member of Company H of the 103rd U.S. Infantry. The 103rd was fighting in a major offensive in northeastern France in mid-July of 1918. His company was in a position near Belleau, France, trying to halt a German advance toward Paris.
On the afternoon of July 18, Dilboy’s platoon gained an objective along a railroad embankment. He and his platoon commander had moved forward to examine the ground beyond them when they were fired upon by a machine gun 100 yards away. From a standing position on the railroad track, fully exposed to view, Dilboy opened fire but failed to silence the gun.
He rushed forward through a wheatfield toward the machine gun. Twenty-five yards from the gun he fell with several bullet wounds, his right leg almost severed above the knee. He was not defeated however, as he continued to fire at the machine gun from a prone position, killing two of the enemy and dispersing the rest of the gun crew, allowing his platoon to advance. Dilboy died on the battlefield.
Although he was only one of 4,700,000 U.S. residents who served during the war, George Dilboy has not been forgotten. He was the only New Hampshire resident to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor during World War I, and one of only 94 American soldiers to be so honored. The medal was presented to his father, Antonios Dilboy, in a ceremony held on Boston Common. Massachusetts Gov. Calvin Coolidge was among the thousands in attendance.
In addition to the Medal of Honor, France awarded him the Croix de Guerre Medal and Italy awarded him its Medal of Merit. Dilboy was buried in his native Greece at the request of his father. During the Greco-Turkish War, however, Turkish troops ransacked the church where he was buried and desecrated his grave. Consequently, President Warren G. Harding had the remains recovered and buried with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery in 1923.
A bronze bust of Dilboy was placed at Somerville City Hall and a doughboy statue was placed in his honor at the Veterans Administration hospital in Hines, Ill. In 1931, the city of Keene paid to have its war hero’s picture placed alongside those of the other 93 Medal of Honor recipients at the U.S. World War I memorial in Paris.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
