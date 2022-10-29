Pfc. George Dilboy

In July of 1918, World War I was raging in the North of France. More than 600 people from Keene served in the war, and 25 of them gave their lives for the cause. One of them was Private First Class George Dilboy.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.

