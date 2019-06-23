Mountain resorts came into vogue in the mid-1800s as residents of the growing cities of the eastern United States longed to escape the crowding, pollution and noise of urban areas, especially during the summer heat.
The era of the grand hotel in Cheshire County truly began with the Mountain House on Mount Monadnock, later to be called the Half Way House. Visitors were coming to the mountain to enjoy the expansive views as early as the 1840s.
In the 1850s, the New Hampshire Sentinel suggested a hotel was needed on Monadnock. Three years later, Moses Cudworth followed this advice and built a house on the mountain where he cared for the horses of day-trippers and took in occasional overnight guests.
Shortly thereafter, the land was sold, and George D. Rice, the new proprietor, went about building a grand new hotel. His 3½-story Mountain House was opened for business during the season of 1866. That first season was a bright and active one. Rice advertised accommodations for 100 guests at $8 to $14 weekly, children at half rate. A refreshment stand was built on the summit, brass bands gave concerts on the summit, and on Oct. 2, Luther Richardson of Stoddard and Rachel Tarbox of Sullivan held their wedding on top of the mountain.
Tragedy struck at the end of the first season, however. The staff closed the hotel on Oct. 11 and headed down the mountain. As they reached the bottom, they looked back to see the building in flames.
The property was sold, and the new owners built a new hotel during 1868. Over the next 10 years the popularity of the Mountain House grew. The hotel itself also grew as additions more than tripled the size of the structure.
Ralph Waldo Emerson’s visit was typical of that of other guests. He arrived by train from Boston at the Troy depot and traveled by coach to the front steps of the hotel. Guests at the grand hotels generally traveled by train and often stayed several weeks or the entire summer. Most of the guests wanted to climb up to the summit and soon had several hiking trails laid out and marked.
The name was changed to the Half Way House in 1916 as the hotel continued on longer than many of its counterparts. It was still used as a summer resort when it burned on the night of April 14, 1954, bringing to a close the era of the grand hotel in Cheshire County.