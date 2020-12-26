Four Cheshire County residents have been elected governor of New Hampshire and other natives of the area have gone on to serve as the state’s chief executive. Local residents who have left the state and gone on to political prominence elsewhere, however, are often overlooked in local histories. One such Cheshire County native was Levi K. Fuller.
Fuller was born in the town of Westmoreland in February of 1841, the son of Washington and Lucinda Fuller. When young Fuller was 4 years of age, his family moved across the Connecticut River to Bellows Falls. He left home at age 13 with 25 cents in his pocket to seek his fortune. At the age of 15, Fuller apprenticed with a machinist in Boston and attended night school there as he worked to become a mechanical engineer.
He returned to Brattleboro in 1860 and became a machinist and mechanical engineer of the Estey Organ Co. In 1865, he married Abby Estey, daughter of the company’s owner. Fuller became superintendent of the firm, serving as patent expert and inventor. He served as vice president of the Estey Co. for 20 years, patented more than 100 of his own inventions, and helped to build Estey into a major American corporation.
Fuller was also an astronomer, building his own observatory and a library on that subject. He served as a director of the Brattleboro Savings Bank and trustee of the Brattleboro Free Library. He was awarded an honorary Master of Arts degree by the University of Vermont and an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by Norwich University.
Fuller made his political contributions near the end of his life. He was elected as a Vermont state senator in 1880 and lieutenant governor in 1886. In 1892, he easily won the election for governor of Vermont, receiving 65 percent of the vote. As governor, he was active in the “good roads” movement and worked diligently to create the state’s Board of Highway Commissioners in an effort to oversee the construction and maintenance Vermont’s highways.
Fuller returned to his work at the Estey Co. at the end of his two-year term as governor. Levi K. Fuller, native of Westmoreland and 44th governor of the state of Vermont, passed away in 1896 at the age of 55 years.